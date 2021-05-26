‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt on What’s in Store for Coach Beard & AFC Richmond in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Ted Lasso the Apple TV+ series is a winner, but the team the series focuses around is not…yet.

When the sophomore season of the now SAG and Golden Globe awards darling picks back up, the ever-positive Coach Ted Lasso (Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis), his right-hand man Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and the Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond, have been relegated and kicked out of the Premier League, after losing to Manchester City in the Season 1 ender. Now, while on a mission to gain back the status they’ve lost, they can’t stop tying the other teams they play.

“To have a draw is just so unsettling,” says Hunt, also an executive producer. “To have a streak of draws and still not have the emotional release of a win or a loss — it’s going to be tough on them.”

Adding to the calamity is newbie staff member Sharon (Sarah Niles), a sports psychologist, who complicates things for Ted and the team. Still, Hunt admits that the show is a complete dream. “This is beyond what we ever could have expected,” he says about the heartwarming comedy series, based on the Ted Lasso character that Hunt helped create for an NBC Sports sketch eight years ago.

His enthusiasm is contagious, and we can’t help but think there’s definitely something to Ted’s motto: “Believe.”

