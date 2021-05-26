Is Ryan Bilger the Sorest ‘Jeopardy!’ Loser Ever? (POLL)

Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions continues to play out on TV with former winner Buzzy Cohen hosting, but it isn’t his presence or even the tournament that’s making headlines. Instead, it’s competitor Ryan Bilger.

During night 2 of the semi-finals, viewers couldn’t help but notice Bilger’s sore loser attitude following Final Jeopardy. In the category about “Nobel-Winning Authors,” Bilger answered correctly and wagered enough to surpass his biggest rival of the round, Veronica Vichit-Vadanka’s $16,000 by two dollars.

Unbeknownst to Bilger though, Vichit-Vadanka wagered $15,400 in Final Jeopardy and also answered correctly, pushing her final total far above Bilger’s. His disappointment was apparent as he looked down and offered a weak round of applause to Vichit-Vadanka,..and no other sign of congratulations.

His actions didn’t go unnoticed by fans who took to social media to acknowledge Bilger’s lack of enthusiasm. Since the episode aired, Bilger, a graduate student from Macungie, Pennsylvania, tweeted out the video of Final Jeopardy with the caption, “Veronica played a brilliant game and is an amazing human to boot! Big congratulations to her on the win, and make sure to tune in Thursday and Friday to watch her again in the finals!”

Below, see how fans are responding to his reaction on-air, and let us know what you think of Ryan’s Jeopardy! run in the Tournament of Champions in our reader’s poll.

