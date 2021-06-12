Chris Pratt Returns to His ‘Average Guy’ Roots in ‘The Tomorrow War’

In Prime Video’s flashy new alien-invasion movie The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord) is saving the world — again.

“But this time,” says director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), “Chris wanted to play an average guy.” Make that slightly nerdy science teacher and Army vet Dan Forester, a family man who yearns for a chance to do something impactful. He soon gets that chance, and much more.

During a televised World Cup Final game in 2022, a group of American military land on the field, announcing that they are from the year 2051, a future where vicious extraterrestrials with deadly tentacles are erasing mankind. Dan is among the citizens recruited to time-travel nearly three decades into the future (“Only certain people qualify to go,” McKay teases), and with his background, Dan quickly becomes a leader in the fight.

Amid the bloody action, Dan also faces an emotional dilemma, sparked by his interactions with brilliant scientist Romeo Command (Yvonne Strahovski).

“There’s a little bit of It’s a Wonderful Life buried in this time-travel [story],” McKay notes. And while Dan changes the planet’s future, he’ll have to change his own as well.

The Tomorrow War, Movie Premiere, Friday, July 2, Amazon Prime Video