Everyone loves a good war story. Despite its heartbreaking, painful, and at times gruesome nature, there’s something undeniably compelling about its epic scope, downtrodden heroes, and a common enemy (that, often being the war itself). Throughout the media’s history, war has been documented and retold countless times, ranging back to the 1930 American anti-war film All Quiet On The Western Front, which was not only praised as one of the best 100 movies in 100 years by the American Film Institute but even garnered more acclaim in its German 2022 adaptation of the same name (going so far as to receive four Academy Award nominations).

These stories often capture the astounding heart of its protagonists, allowing audiences to root for them while also condemn the violence we so often hear or read about but rarely witness. From works by Steven Spielberg to Christopher Nolan, check our top war historical dramas below.