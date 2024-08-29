Yellowstone has debuted the first photos from Season 5 Part 2, revealing the Duttons back on the family ranch and more ahead of what’s sure to be a tumultuous season. The photos come ahead of the Yellowstone Labor Day Weekend marathon on Paramount Network.

The hit series returns Sunday, November 10 and will mark the first season without Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton. The Horizon star was featured in the new Yellowstone promo released on Wednesday, August 28, however, and it seemed to hint at a fiery end for the cowboy (see the teaser below).

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly in talks to continue the series in a potential Yellowstone Season 6. If that’s true, that likely means Beth and Rip won’t meet their ends in Season 5 Part 2 like we feared could happen.

They will, however, have a hell of a fight to come as Jamie (Wes Bentley) has threatened to impeach John from his position as governor and even kill him. Beth and John were ready to bring a fatal blow to Jamie in last season’s finale, making the show’s stakes higher than ever.

See Reilly, Hauser, Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Finn Little, and Wendy Moniz in the first photos from Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 below. What could these images reveal about the Dutton family’s fate? We speculate on the possibilities here.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 Premiere, Sunday, November 10, 9/8c, Paramount Network