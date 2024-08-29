The Duttons Are Back in First Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13
Paramount Network

Yellowstone has debuted the first photos from Season 5 Part 2, revealing the Duttons back on the family ranch and more ahead of what’s sure to be a tumultuous season. The photos come ahead of the Yellowstone Labor Day Weekend marathon on Paramount Network.

The hit series returns Sunday, November 10 and will mark the first season without Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton. The Horizon star was featured in the new Yellowstone promo released on Wednesday, August 28, however, and it seemed to hint at a fiery end for the cowboy (see the teaser below).

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly in talks to continue the series in a potential Yellowstone Season 6. If that’s true, that likely means Beth and Rip won’t meet their ends in Season 5 Part 2 like we feared could happen.

They will, however, have a hell of a fight to come as Jamie (Wes Bentley) has threatened to impeach John from his position as governor and even kill him. Beth and John were ready to bring a fatal blow to Jamie in last season’s finale, making the show’s stakes higher than ever.

See Reilly, Hauser, Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Finn Little, and Wendy Moniz in the first photos from Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 below. What could these images reveal about the Dutton family’s fate? We speculate on the possibilities here.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 Premiere, Sunday, November 10, 9/8c, Paramount Network

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13
Paramount Network

Beth and Rip are the ranch’s future. This shot is from the fifth episode of Part 2, the 13th in Season 5 overall, according to Paramount.

Finn Little as Carter and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
Paramount Network

Rip looks after his and Beth’s adopted son, Carter (Little) in the Season 5 Part 2 premiere. Rip has come a long since Carter first came into their lives. Will the couple officially adopt the teen this season?

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton and Wendy Moniz as Governor Perry in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
Paramount Network

Jamie gives a press conference with a displeased Lynelle Perry (Moniz) behind him. Paramount refers to Moniz as Governor Perry in this photo, but John was still the governor as of the Season 5 Part 1 finale. Could this mean Jamie’s impeachment efforts are successful and John is replaced by Lynelle, who was governor before him? Or perhaps John has died and Perry returns to her former position in the aftermath until a new governor is chosen?

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
Paramount Network

Monica, Tate, and Kayce appear to be back on the family ranch, and they all look concerned. This is from the Season 5 Part 2 premiere.

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
Paramount Network

Thomas Rainwater and Mo survey the land and their apparent plans for it in Part 2’s first episode. Will they finally get the land they’ve fought to reclaim?

