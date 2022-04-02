7 Moments from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 You Should Rewatch Now That It’s Streaming

We may know that Yellowstone is coming back for a fifth season, with production beginning in May, but it’s still going to be some time before new episodes hit our screens. Fortunately, all four seasons are now available to stream on Peacock.

So whether you prefer the more romantic (such as a wedding that was a long time coming) or the dramatic (such as a fight that brought out the best in Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly) or the moments that have you on the edge of your seat (like the aftermath of the attacks on three members of the Dutton family), there is plenty for you to watch over and over from the fourth season.

In no particular order, we’ve gathered seven moments that stand out from the latest episodes.

Yellowstone, Seasons 1-4, Streaming Now, Peacock; Season 5, TBA, Paramount Network