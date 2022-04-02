7 Moments from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 You Should Rewatch Now That It’s Streaming

We may know that Yellowstone is coming back for a fifth season, with production beginning in May, but it’s still going to be some time before new episodes hit our screens. Fortunately, all four seasons are now available to stream on Peacock.

So whether you prefer the more romantic (such as a wedding that was a long time coming) or the dramatic (such as a fight that brought out the best in Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly) or the moments that have you on the edge of your seat (like the aftermath of the attacks on three members of the Dutton family), there is plenty for you to watch over and over from the fourth season.

In no particular order, we’ve gathered seven moments that stand out from the latest episodes.

The Opening 13 Minutes of the Season

“Half the Money” (Season 4, Episode 1)

After Season 3 ended with John (Costner) and his children Beth (Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) attacked, we were left wondering if any or all of them would survive. Beth survives the explosion in her office, while John has to be rushed to the hospital for his gunshot wounds. Kayce, too, is shot — after he takes off after his father’s attackers. The action just does not stop from the moment the Season 4 premiere begins and as those on the ranch, including Kayce’s wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill), are attacked, and Kayce tracks down the shooters.

Beth & Rip's Wedding

“Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops” (Season 4, Episode 10)

The couple’s future does come up a few times during the season, but we don’t get any real wedding planning … until Beth decides to throw an impromptu ceremony at home, with only John, Carter (Finn Little), and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) in attendance. “I don’t give a s**t about the wedding. I just care about the marriage,” she explained. Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) gives a very “Rip” take on the traditional vows, while Beth’s consist simply of “f**k yes, I do.” It turns out she kidnapped the priest at gunpoint to make this happen. We’re not surprised.

Beth & John's Fight

“No Such Thing as Fair” (Season 4, Episode 9)

When John finds out the role Beth played in the circumstances that led to activist Summer’s (Piper Perabo) arrest — and at the time, potentially serious legal consequences — he calls her out. “I’d do anything to hurt your enemies. If I hurt others, so be it,” she tells him. “I don’t care. I don’t care if she dies in prison. I don’t care if she gets out. I do not f**king care. I care about you. I care about Kayce. I care about Rip.” But what she did was “cruel,” he argues, and because of that, “you really disappointed me.” In fact, he suggests she find somewhere else to live. “This is my home,” she reminds him.

Beth Presents Jamie With His Options

“Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops” (Season 4, Episode 10)

Upon finding out that Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) biological father Garrett (Will Patton) ordered the attacks on the Duttons, Beth visits him in his office, with a gun, and three options: “Option 1, I tell my father. He will call the governor and he will have you both arrested. Your spineless, woman-murdering father will instantly say it was your idea. You know that, right? He will cut an immunity deal and he will testify against you. You will be charged with attempted murder times three and will spend the rest of your life in jail, which, actually, it won’t be that long because you’ll probably commit suicide after your first rape. Option 2, now this is a good one. I tell my husband what your father did, and he will kill him. And then I’ll tell my husband that you had his child cut from me and then you had me sterilized so he can never have a family of his own, and you, no matter where you hide, he will find you, and he will tear you apart with his bare f**king hands.” Jamie, unsurprisingly chooses the third option: killing Garrett.

"I Hate You"

“All I See Is You” (Season 4, Episode 3)

Unsurprisingly, given that he was right in the middle of the violence, Tate struggles in the aftermath of the attack on the ranch in the premiere. With her son hurting, Monica’s hurting, too. When Kayce tries to make Tate come out from where he’s hiding under the bed, it leads to the most heartbreaking moment for the couple of the season. Kayce argues that it’s Monica making him scared, and she reminds him, “I begged you not to bring us here. I told you that this place was evil. I told you he was evil, and now we’re all evil.” When he tries to argue that “this place isn’t evil, the people who tried to take it from us were evil. and we’re not evil for defending it,” she tells him, “I hate you.”

Rip Kills Roarke

“Half the Money” (Season 4, Episode 1)

The thorn in the Duttons’ side in Season 3, hedge fund manager Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) is taken care of as the first episode comes to an end. Rip tracks him down as he fishes and throws a snake at his face. The bite kills him, and Rip leaves him there with “good riddance.”

Beth vs. Summer at the Breakfast Table

“I Want to Be Him” (Season 4, Episode 6)

After Summer spends the night at the ranch and Beth finds her in the kitchen in John’s shirt, the women trade barbs over the breakfast table. (“I wouldn’t miss this breakfast for the f**king world,” Beth says immediately before, and we agree.) From differing opinions on wheatgrass to a back-and-forth that goes “to s**t in a hurry,” as John puts it, it’s at least entertaining.

