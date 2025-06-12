Axed ABC News Reporter Terry Moran Reveals His Next Career Move

Former ABC News reporter Terry Moran has announced his next career move after being ousted from the network following a social media post criticizing President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller.

On Tuesday (June 10), ABC News confirmed they wouldn’t be renewing Moran’s contract. This came just two days after he posted on X, where he wrote that Miller is “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.” He also referred to both Miller and Trump as “world-class haters.”

Moran’s post was deleted, but screenshots of the comments were posted by CNN’s Brian Stelter and elsewhere. The network suspended Moran from his role as a senior national correspondent on Sunday (June 8) before letting him go on Tuesday.

On Wednesday (June 11), Moran returned to X, where he revealed he’d be moving to Substack, the online media platform where users can share videos, writing, and podcasts, all powered by subscriptions. Notable names who have started their own Substack pages include Pamela Anderson, Patti Smith, and Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.

I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard … I’m not there anymore. Now I’m on Substack, that amazing space, and I can’t wait to get into the important work that we all have to do. pic.twitter.com/4grrPmODtF — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 11, 2025

“I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard … I’m not there anymore,” Moran wrote. “Now I’m on Substack, that amazing space, and I can’t wait to get into the important work that we all have to do.”

In the accompanying video, he shared, “I’m here with you on Substack, this amazing space, and I can’t wait to get at it. To get at the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country.”

He continued, “I’m gonna be reporting and interviewing and just sharing with you, and hoping to hear from you as well. It’ll be a few days, maybe a little bit longer. Gotta get some stuff sorted out. But can’t wait to see you.”

ABC News released a statement on Tuesday explaining their decision to fire Moran. “We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” the statement read. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”