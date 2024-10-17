Freeform is bringing Project Runway back for its 21st season in 2025. The hit fashion reality competition show will return with a new host and judges in the new year. The host and judge will be announced at a later time.

Here’s what we do know so far about the new iteration of Project Runway.

When does Project Runway Season 21 premiere?

Freeform’s Project Runway will premiere in 2025 and will be billed as Project Runway Season 21. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time. The season will consist of 10 episodes. The show is produced Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz from Alfred Street Industries.

“Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform,” said Simran Sethi, president, scripted programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family and reignite the fanbase alongside Spyglass and Alfred Street, giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.”

Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass, said, “For 20 seasons, Project Runway has captured viewers’ attention and cultivated a loyal following. The series has proven to be a valuable and enduring brand worldwide, and we could not be more excited to broaden the show’s breadth of viewership within the Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ ecosystem.”

“It is exciting and inspiring to have the opportunity to guide the evolution of Project Runway for a new generation,” said Cutforth. As Lipsitz added, “The challenge to stay relevant while the world is changing at lightning speed makes us eager to not only honor our die-hard Project Runway fans but also to introduce fresh and innovative ideas.”

Where can I watch Project Runway?

The Freeform Original Series will air weekly on the network and will be available to stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.

Will any original Project Runway stars be back for the Freeform reboot?

The series previously aired on Bravo and was hosted by Heidi Klum originally. Its later All-Stars iteration had Christian Siriano, who got his start on the competition show, as host. Tim Gunn was an original fixture of the show but didn’t return for the reboot on Bravo. Nina Garcia was a judge for both versions. Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth also judged. Karlie Kloss executive produced and made onscreen appearances.

As of the time of publication, none of the original cast members are involved in Freeform’s version. But it’s possible familiar faces could be part of later announcements.

The long-standing series has had a profound effect on the fashion industry, launching the careers of prolific designers, including Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello, and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.

Project Runway is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries. Gary Barber serves as executive producer for Spyglass. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, and Nan Strait serve as executive producers for Alfred Street Industries.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the show’s latest developments.

