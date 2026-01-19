First ‘Marshals’ Photos Reveal ‘Yellowstone’ Reunion & New Characters

New episodic photos from the Kayce Dutton Yellowstone spinoffMarshals, have been released by CBS. The photos show Luke Grimes reuniting with Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty, his Yellowstone costars, as well as the new people in Kayce’s life. There’s still no sign of his wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille).

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Marshals was previously called Y: Marshals. CBS quietly changed the show’s title in early January.

Marshals is bringing back Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Kayce’s son, in addition to Birmingham and Brings Plenty from the Yellowstone crew.

 

All of the Marshals teasers say that Kayce is getting a fresh start with this career change, implying that there’s been some momentous change in his personal life.

Will 'Y: Marshals' Kill Off Monica Dutton?
That could just be the sale of the Dutton Ranch to Thomas, which Kayce arranged in the Yellowstone series finale, or there could be some sad updates about this branch of the Dutton family tree to come in the CBS spinoff. After all, Tate doesn’t look happy in the one glimpse we’ve gotten of him in the teasers so far.

See Tate and more in the Marshals Season 1 gallery below. The first three photos are the new episodic images. The rest are moments from the various Marshals teasers (see the most recent teaser above).

We’ll continue to update this gallery as more episodic photos are available ahead of the Marshals series premiere on March 1.

Marshals, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, CBS

Mo Brings Plenty, Gil Birmingham, and Luke Grimes in 'Marshals' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Episode: "Piya Wiconi"

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Thomas now oversees the land formerly owned by the Duttons. The land first belonged to Thomas’s ancestors of the Broken Rock Reservation.

Luke Grimes and Logan Marshall-Green in 'Marshals' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Episode: "Piya Wiconi"

Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin. Pete is a friend from Kayce’s time in the military.

Tatanka Means, Ash Santos, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, and Luke Grimes in 'Marshals' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Episode: "Zone of Death"

Tatanka Means as Miles, Ash Santos as Andrea, Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle, and Grimes as Kayce . They play a group of U.S. Marshals, said to be led by Brett Cullen as Harry Gifford, head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana.

Brecken Merrill and Luke Grimes in 'Y: Marshals' trailer
CBS

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Kayce’s son, with Grimes as Kayce

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in 'Y: Marshals'
CBS

Kayce visits a makeshift grave

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in 'Y: Marshals'
CBS

Kayce gets ready for a job with Kebbel’s Belle

