'Yellowstone': 13 Most Badass Beth & Rip Lines, Ranked

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
Yellowstone

No one has better lines in Yellowstone than Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser‘s characters are a couple of spitfires who literally won’t hesitate to toss a snake into a cooler just to throw it at you later. In Yellowstone‘s world of tough ones, these two have the most bite.

In Yellowstone Season 5, the newly married Beth and Rip will show their softer sides, but only to each other. Just because they’re each other’s sweet spot doesn’t mean they don’t spew some fiery words at their spouse time and again. In fact, it’s playful banter for them at this point.

Here, we rank our favorite badass Beth and Rip lines from across the seasons.

Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
13. Rip to ranch hand Fred (Season 1, Episode 4)

“You want to fight somebody, you come fight me. I’ll fight you all goddamn day.”

Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley in 'Yellowstone'
12. Beth to Jamie (Season 2, Episode 3)

“For someone with no spine, you’ve sure got a lot of balls.”

Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
11. Beth to biz rival Willa (Season 3, Episode 9)

“When all this is over, I’m gonna hang your diploma above my toilet in my guesthouse. You have my word.”

Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
10. Beth to IL Energy founder Craig (Season 1, Episode 1)

“Don’t look at him. You’re dealing with me now.”

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
9. Beth to Rip (Season 3, Episode 10)

“I believe in lovin’ with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love.”

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser dancing in 'Yellowstone'
8. Rip to Beth (Season 3, Episode 2)

“Baby, you’ve been doin’ whatever you want your whole damn life.”

Yellowstone

7. Rip to biker leader (Season 3, Episode 4)

“I’m gonna give you one last chance. You leave now, or you never leave.”

 

 

Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
6. Beth to Willa (Season 3, Episode 9)

“The sting never fades with me. It is a painful lesson and one you’re about to learn.”

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'
5. Rip to Beth (Season 3, Episode 4)

“I was born on a dead-end road, honey. This world doesn’t need another generation of me.”

Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
4. Rip to Kayce (Season 2, Episode 3)

“I don’t choose the way. I make sure no one questions yours.”

Kelly Reilly smoking in 'Yellowstone'
3. Beth to Thug (Season 2, Episode 7)

Thug: “We don’t care if he’s scared. We’re here to scare you.”
Beth: “Best of f***in’ luck.”

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
2. Rip to Beth (Season 2, Episode 8)

“God, I wish that they’d come back to life so I could kill ’em again.”

 

Yellowstone

1. Beth to Dan Jenkins (Season 1, Episode 5)

“I’m not f***ing you. I’m f***ing her. And if you have a brother, I’m f***ing him too. I’m chopping your family tree down.”

