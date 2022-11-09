‘Yellowstone’: A Complete Guide to Beth & Rip’s Tumultuous Love Story

Paramount Network

Emotions are high due to John’s cancer diagnosis and drama on the ranch. And this loaded episode leads to Beth finding herself not in Rip’s arms, but in troublemaking newcomer Walker’s (Ryan Bingham). How do we get there? It starts with Rip and John having a serious discussion about the future of the Dutton ranch. John’s rivals, Dan Jenkins and Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), are working together on a casino that will be adjacent to John’s land. Worried that none of his three children are ready to assume leadership, John asks Rip to get rid of the problem in such a way that it never comes back — ever. When Beth, lingering outside John’s office, asks a departing Rip what their conversation was about, he ignores her. Wrong move. “I am trying to get a handle on all these messes,” she tells him. “So just don’t do anything reckless.” He retorts: “That’s good advice. Maybe you ought to take it yourself.” Beth really does not like being kept out of the loop.

“I thought I made it clear—this was never exclusive,” she says, assuming he’s mad at her for bringing her assistant Jason (David Cleveland Brown) home with her in an earlier scene. He responds by saying he doesn’t care who she sleeps with, just about her. “I thought we knew each other better than that,” he adds. Ouch.

Later that night, Walker finds Beth outside, lost in thought. He talks about the land not wanting them there. “I felt that way my whole life,” Beth says. He tells her that he wants to leave the ranch, and Beth gestures to his brand (the Y symbol burned into his chest, which means he is forever indebted to the ranch). “Where’s your f—ing brand?” he asks. “Mine’s on the inside,” she says. “I’m stuck here too.”

The two begin kissing, pressed up against the barn. It’s not that Beth really likes Walker — he’s a distraction. Rip was a central part of her bad day, and she knows he is always there for her. There is no doubt that Rip is the only man she loves, and before long their spat will fizzle out and they will return to each other. Their love story is not a straight line, which only makes it that much more interesting.