‘Yellowstone’ Shatters Records Again With Season 5 Premiere Ratings

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network
Unsurprisingly, Yellowstone continues to break records with its ratings.

The drama, which aired a nearly two-and-a-half-hour premiere (with the first two episodes) for its fifth season on Sunday, November 13, shattered records in all demos led by young adults (up 52 percent among 18-34) and adults (up 22 percent among 18-49) in Live+Same Day just on Paramount Network. It was also up 13 percent among adults 25-54. In total viewers, it was up 10 percent, with 8.8 million tuning in, from last season’s premiere.

The Season 5 premiere was also simulcast on CMT, TV Land, and Pop, in addition to Paramount Network. And it, too, saw growth among all demos and was up in total viewers. A total of 10.3 million viewers tuned in for the simulcast (up eight percent). And the simulcast was up in the demo among adults 18-34 (by 55 percent), 18-49 (27 percent), and 25-54 (17 percent).

Looking at the premiere night simulcast — including the premiere and encore airings on Paramount Network, CMT, TV Land, and Pop — a total of 12.1 million watched. It also showed growth in all demos: 53 percent among adults 18-34, 25 percent among 18-49, and 15 percent among 25-54.

Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a heartbreaking tragedy for the Duttons — Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) lost their baby after she was in a car crash on her way to the hospital — and John (Kevin Costner) officially becoming governor. Plus, a couple of cowboys may be in some trouble after killing the wrong wolves.

Yellowstone comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The show is executive produced with Art Linson, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Yellowstone, Sundays, 8/7c, Paramount Network

