‘Yellowjackets’: 9 Burning Questions for Season 2

The good news is we should be getting new episodes of Yellowjackets this year. The bad news is whatever the wait is, it’s much too long after where the Showtime drama left off both in 1996, following the plane crash, and present day.

The 1996 timeline saw Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) death, a moment we knew was coming (and just had to wait to see when it would happen). Then, Teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) sacrificed a bear’s heart, with Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and Van (Liv Hewson) at her side. Jump forward to the present, and it seems that Lottie’s (surprise!) still around and running a cult? That ever-present symbol for the Yellowjackets played a role in two cliffhangers: people wearing it kidnapped Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and it was at the altar that Taissa (Tawny Cypress) — or at least some part of her — used to sacrifice the family dog and win the election.

As we wait for Season 2, scroll down to see the nine burning questions we need to see answered.

Yellowjackets, Season 2, TBA, Showtime