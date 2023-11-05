‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Update: Where Is the Cast Now?

When will athlete-turned-spy Xander Cage make another return? Fans of Vin Diesel’s xXx character have reason to hope that a fourth movie in the series may soon materialize, as TV Insider reported.

Following the release of the threequel xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Diesel’s One Race Films teamed up with The H Collective to acquire the rights to the franchise and produce a fourth movie. It’s still very much on the books to happen. But as yet, there’s no news as to when production might begin.

Diesel stoked xXx 4 speculation earlier this year, posting throwback photos of himself with Return of Xander Cage costar Deepika Padukone on the set of the 2017 film, which has become a huge streaming hit worldwide.

While we wait for further word on a fourth go-round, here’s what’s going on with the third film’s cast.