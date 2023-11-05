‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Update: Where Is the Cast Now?

When will athlete-turned-spy Xander Cage make another return? Fans of Vin Diesel’s xXx character have reason to hope that a fourth movie in the series may soon materialize, as TV Insider reported.

Following the release of the threequel xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Diesel’s One Race Films teamed up with The H Collective to acquire the rights to the franchise and produce a fourth movie. It’s still very much on the books to happen. But as yet, there’s no news as to when production might begin.

Diesel stoked xXx 4 speculation earlier this year, posting throwback photos of himself with Return of Xander Cage costar Deepika Padukone on the set of the 2017 film, which has become a huge streaming hit worldwide.

While we wait for further word on a fourth go-round, here’s what’s going on with the third film’s cast.

Vin Diesel
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vin Diesel (Xander Cage)

Diesel continues to lead the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise: He’ll reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in a forthcoming 11th main installment. He’s also slated to star in the upcoming Riddick 4: Furya, the fourth installment in his Chronicles of Riddick film series.

Donnie Yen
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Donnie Yen (Xiang)

Since the last xXx film, Yen returned as Ip Man for Ip Man 4: The Finale and starred as Commander Tung in the live-action Mulan and Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4. Earlier this year, he was appointed to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference as a delegate for the cultural and arts sector, according to the South China Morning Post.

Deepika Padukone
Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Deepika Padukone (Serena Unger)

Padukone has continued her work in Hindi cinema, starring in the 2018 period drama Padmaavat, the 2020 biopic Chhapaak, the 2021 sports drama ’83, the 2022 romantic drama Gehraiyaan, and this year’s action flick Pathaan. Next year, fans will see her in Fighter, billed as India’s first aerial action film.

Kris Wu
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Kris Wu (Nicks)

After starring in Return of Xander Cage, Wu appeared in the 2017 film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and released the 2020 rap album Antares. In 2022, he was sentenced to 13 years behind bars after a court found him guilty of rape, per Reuters.

Ruby Rose
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Ruby Rose (Adele Wolff)

Rose appeared as Kate Kane a.k.a. Batwoman in the Arrowverse between 2018 and 2020, when she left the series Batwoman amid behind-the-scenes discord. She went on to star in the action films The Doorman, SAS: Red Notice, and Vanquish, the last of which earned her a Razzie nomination.

Tony Jaa
Brent Lewin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tony Jaa (Talon)

Since xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Jaa has furthered his action-movie résumé with roles opposite Dave Bautista (2018’s Master Z: Ip Man Legacy), Milla Jovovich (2020’s Monster Hunter), and Nicolas Cage (2020’s Jiu Jitsu). His latest picture, The Expendables 4, hit theaters in September.

Nina Dobrev
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev (Becky Clearidge)

Dobrev was just finishing up The Vampire Dairies when the third xXx film came out, and since then, she has starred in the films Flatliners, Crash Pad, Dog Days, Love Hard, and The Out-Laws, among others. Coming up, she’ll share the screen with Aaron Eckhart in the action thriller film The Bricklayer.

Rory McCann
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rory McCann (Tennyson Torch)

After Return of Xander Cage, McCann continued playing Sandor “The Hound” Clegane on Game of Thrones until the hit drama’s final season. He also appeared in the 2019 film Jumanji: The Next Level and the 2021 TV series The Irregulars. Coming up, he’ll voice a character in the Sonic spinoff series Knuckles.

Toni Collette
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Toni Collette (Jane Marke)

Collette’s filmography has grown by leaps and bounds since xXx. She starred in the 2018 horror film Hereditary, the 2019 big-screen mystery Knives Out, and the 2021 thriller Nightmare Alley, for example. Meanwhile, she headlined or co-headlined in the TV series Unbelievable, Pieces of Her, The Staircase, and The Power.

Samuel L. Jackson
Greg Campbell/Getty Images for AppleTV+

Samuel L. Jackson (Augustus Gibbons)

Jackson has played Marvel Cinematic Universe figure Nick Fury for 15 years now, recently donning the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director’s signature eyepatch for the 2019 films Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home and this year’s TV series Secret Invasion. Last year, he starred as the title character in the limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

