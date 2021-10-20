Warner Bros. Television Group Responds to Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ Allegations

UPDATE (2:55pm ET on 10/20/2021):

The Warner Bros. Television Group is responding to the claims made by Ruby Rose regarding her departure from Batwoman.

The official statement, Warner Bros. Television Group said, “Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

ORIGINAL STORY (2pm ET on 10/20/2021):

Ruby Rose is speaking out after her exit from Batwoman following its first season. (The CW drama eventually recast Kate Kane, with Wallis Day stepping in during Season 2 and leaving Gotham at the end of it. Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder has taken over as Batwoman.)

“Enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set,” she wrote to begin a series of Instagram stories. “I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth.” Rose went on to detail injuries she allegedly sustained on set, including to her neck, alongside photos and videos documenting them. She had surgery to fix two herniated discs.

She also wrote she “wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.. NOR DID I QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed batwoman [sic], not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down.”

Rose went on to claim that a crew member suffered severe burns and detailed other alleged other on-set injuries. She also claimed that showrunner Caroline Dries didn’t listen to her protests about continuing to film during COVID. Shen then wrote about Dries, “she decided she could tell me she knew my injury happened on set so I should comply with the PI, yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga,” which she says she doesn’t do.

“I fought people on set, yes, not because I wanted to but because I wanted safety,” she wrote. Read everything Rose wrote on Instagram, including allegations about her injuries, Dougray Scott, and her absence from Comic-Con, in the screenshots below.