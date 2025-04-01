‘Wolf Hall’: How Many Wives of Henry VIII Will Be Depicted? See Photos From Remaining Episodes

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.]

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is billed as the “epic conclusion” to this Wolf Hall tale. The PBS Masterpiece series dramatizes Hilary Mantel’s historical book trilogy, which consists of Wolf Hall, Bring Up the Bodies, and The Mirror and the Light. The 2015 series, Wolf Hall, adapted the first two books, and book three is covered in the 2025 sequel series. But how much time of King Henry VIII’s life, specifically his infamous marriages, does the show cover, when Season 1 primarily focused on Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn? Photos and episode descriptions from The Mirror and the Light reveal some details on this front.

The Mirror and the Light March 23 premiere picked up where Wolf Hall left off: the beheading of Anne Boleyn. The Crown‘s Claire Foy appeared once more as the doomed queen in recycled footage in the first episode, which was intercut with reshoots of Thomas (Mark Rylance) and Gregory Cromwell (Tom Holland) scenes from the original series to replace Holland with Charlie Rowe, who plays Gregory in this second season. The execution scene was also juxtaposed by Henry (Damian Lewis) and Jane Seymour‘s (Kate Phillips) wedding.

The series description implies we’ll see Jane’s death this season (Seymour is the “died” of the famous “divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived” poem used to remember the Tudor monarch’s six wives’ fates).

“May, 1536. Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, is dead,” the logline reads. “As the axe drops, Thomas Cromwell emerges from the bloodbath to continue his climb to power and wealth, while his formidable master, Henry, settles to short-lived happiness with his third queen, Jane Seymour. But how long can anyone survive under Henry’s cruel and capricious gaze?”

Episode descriptions also reveal when Jane will die this six-episode season.

In Episode 3, airing Sunday, April 6, “Rebels in the North demand Cromwell’s head and a return to the old Catholic ways. With King Henry VIII beginning to contemplate his chief adviser’s failings, Cromwell withdraws from court and receives unexpected news from across the sea.” Episode 4 seems to be the death knell for Phillips’ Jane. The description, previously provided by PBS, reads, “The birth of a prince comes at a terrible price and Cromwell must help the King remarry. With European politics in disarray, Cromwell sees a chance to form a new alliance.”

Like in the books, Cromwell is the central character of Wolf Hall, so Henry’s wives aren’t the primary story being told, although his marriages do have major impacts on the politics of the time. The last book, and this series, are about the last four years of Cromwell’s life, depicting how he fell out of favor with the axe-happy monarch. Cromwell dies in 1540, the same year of Anne of Cleves’ short-lived marriage to Henry. Anne makes her debut in Episode 5, and the Episode 6 finale shows Cromwell in Henry’s crosshairs. It will take a “masterstroke of political maneuvering” to save him from the axe’s edge, PBS teases.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS