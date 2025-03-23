‘Wolf Hall’ Recap: Tom Holland Scenes Reshot, Claire Foy Returns in ‘Mirror and the Light’ Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light Season 1 Episode 1, “Wreckage.”]

It’s been 10 years since Wolf Hall ended, and Claire Foy‘s Anne Boleyn was executed for accused crimes against the crown and her husband, King Henry VIII (Damian Lewis). The sequel series, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, debuted its first episode on Sunday, March 23, on PBS, opting to return to Anne’s final moments in a reprisal of her execution in the opening scene. There are some key differences in the new version that address Tom Holland‘s casting change for this season. And as Anne is beheaded, the next wife of Henry VIII — Kate Phillips‘ Jane Seymour — warily weds the monarch.

Here’s what changed between the Wolf Hall finale and the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light premiere.

What happens in the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light premiere?

The episode opens on the familiar scene of seeing Anne being taken to the Tower of London by boat with Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance). This was first seen in the Wolf Hall finale about halfway through the episode. It then cuts to the courtyard where she would be beheaded. As the visibly terrified Anne approaches the platform for her final moments, Cromwell stands with his son, Gregory, who asks, “Why does she keep looking up at the tower?” As Thomas replies, “Because she thinks there’s still hope.”

The Marvel Spider-Man star asked this question in the 2015 version. Charlie Rowe — who takes over the role from Holland in The Mirror and the Light — asks the same one in the new 2025 series and gets the same answer. It’s all old footage of Foy intercut with the Rowe reshoots and Henry VIII’s wedding with Jane. The juxtaposition is chilling.

As Henry is covered in priceless fabrics and jewels for his wedding ceremony, Anne prepares for death. She’s beheaded in the French style as shots of Henry and Jane’s nuptials play out. The color scheme of Anne’s execution is fittingly cold and dreary, while the wedding is warm and glittering and resplendent. The look of complete contentment on Henry’s face are in stark contrast to Jane’s fearful face (a look she’s clearly trying to hide).

Why isn’t Tom Holland in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light?

No official reason for Holland’s departure from Wolf Hall has been shared, but it’s likely because being cast in the MCU shot him into a higher level of stardom (and a demanding schedule) than he had before. He made his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and has primarily stuck to film ever since. (He did an Apple TV+ limited series, The Crowded Room, in 2023.)

It’s also been a decade since the first Wolf Hall, so getting all of the original cast back was sure to be difficult. The English drama still managed to get most of its stars, however, so the loss of Holland in the cast doesn’t shock as much.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light also stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Jonathan Pryce, Timothy Spall, Harriet Walter, Lilit Lesser, Harry Melling, and Alex Jennings. The premiere dove into Jane’s first days as queen, as well as the tension between Henry and his rebellious daughter, Princess Mary, played by Lesser.

In Episode 2, airing Sunday, March 30, a secret marriage brings scandal to court, giving Cromwell the opportunity to bring his adversary Norfolk down for good. But an unexpected encounter forces Cromwell to question where his loyalties lie.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS