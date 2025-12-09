Will Smith Appears in ‘Bel-Air’ Series Finale — Fans React (PHOTOS)

The Fresh Prince has arrived in Bel-Air… again. Will Smith makes a surprise cameo in the series finale of the Peacock drama in a scene with star Jabari Banks. Banks plays the young Will in the dramatic adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The fourth and final season of Bel-Air premiered on Monday, November 24, with more episodes released in batches. The final installment came out on Monday, December 8, and it brought the Oscar-winning actor into the fold for the final episode. Banks and the creators of Bel-Air issued statements about the cameo on December 9. Banks called Smith’s cameo “a truly poetic return.”

“First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Morgan Stevenson Cooper, Carla Banks Waddles, TJ Brady, Rasheed Newson, everyone at NBCU, Peacock, and to Will Smith — the man himself,” said Banks. “I truly believe we placed a beautiful bow on this series, weaving together past, present, and future in a way that feels both earned and heartfelt. To have had the opportunity to work with Will was an absolute honor, pure joy, and another dream checked off the bucket list. His cameo in Bel-Air feels like a truly poetic return, and I’m beyond excited for fans — not only of our show, Bel-Air, but of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — to experience it and feel that full-circle moment for themselves.”

“Even though fans of the show won’t be going into the next act with the Banks family, I think we gave them a proper send-off that will have everyone rooting for them,” executive producer/writer Carla Banks Waddles said. “I know a lot of people are sad that the show is ending, and that’s a testament to the talented writers, producers, cast, and crew for what they poured into four seasons of Bel-Air. I hope this season and the finale feels like a big thank you to the faithful audience who has been riding with us since Season 1. The support, love, and appreciation is definitely felt.”

“As we close out four seasons of Bel-Air, I’m reminded of how a spark can grow into something that brings people together across generations,” added executive producer and director Morgan Cooper. “This final season feels like a true culmination, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team.”

In the scene, Banks’ Will is reflecting on his time in California as he prepares himself to go back home. Smith approaches as he’s overlooking the Los Angeles skyline.

“Stepping into the future’s kind of scary, huh?” Smith says.

“I used to worry that this city would make me forget who I was and where I came from,” Banks says, “but now that I’m going back home, I’m scared I might forget who I became.”

“That’s good. That means you’ve become somebody worth holding on to,” Smith replies, adding, “Don’t worry about having all the answers. Nobody does.” He also warns the young Will that he’ll “mess some things up and do some dumb sh*t, but you’re human. You’ll learn. You’ll grow. Just live and laugh and cry. Eat a cheesesteak.”

Fans on social media are calling the cameo “the perfect way to end the show.”

“The fact that he was talking to his future self to give him confidence was amazing, just wish Alfonso Ribeiro did the same thing for Carlton,” a reply said.

“The way [Will Smith] now carried the torch portraying Uncle Phil comforting Jabari’s ‘Will Smith’ character feels like a full circle moment, really cool they did this,” another fan said.

See the photos of Smith in Bel-Air below.

Bel-Air, Season 4, Peacock