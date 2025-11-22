See the ‘Bel-Air’ Cast vs. Their ‘Fresh Prince’ Counterparts (PHOTOS)

'Bel Air' vs. 'Fresh Prince' cast
As Bel-Air heads into its fourth and final season, Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air brings the Banks’ family legacy full circle. The reboot trades the ‘90s sitcom’s light-hearted energy for an emotional drama set in current times, digging into issues of identity, class, and racism, all while paying homage to the original characters and storylines.

Executive produced by Will Smith and showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles, Season 4 follows Will and Carlton’s senior year and is set to feature guest appearances from iconic Fresh Prince actors, including Janet Hubert and Tyra Banks.

With the final season set to premiere on November 24, below, take a look at the Bel-Air characters side-by-side with the original Fresh Prince cast and how they’ve been reimagined for a new era.

Bel-Air, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, November 24, Peacock

Jabari Banks ('Bel-Air') and Will Smith ('Fresh Prince') as Will
Peacock; NBC courtesy Everett Collection

Will (Jabari Banks and Will Smith)

West Philadelphia born and raised, Jabari Banks is using his Philly roots to help reimagine the iconic character.

Will is essentially the same as his Fresh Prince counterpart, but Bel-Air shows a more holistic, vulnerable side of him. Audiences see his biggest insecurities, fears, influences, and more, all elevated to new levels. Season 3 ended with Will being caught in a dangerous situation, leaving the future of the character on a cliffhanger.

This is Banks’ first big role, and actor Will Smith originated the role in the ‘90s sitcom. In a YouTube video posted by Peacock, Smith surprised Banks with news of the casting himself.

Adrian Holmes ('Bel-Air') and James Avery ('Fresh Prince') as Uncle Phil
Peacock; NBCU Photo Bank

Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes and James Avery)

Adrian Holmes plays the beloved Uncle Phil, who’s the first consistent father figure in Will’s life. In the original sitcom, the character (the late James Avery) is firm but loving, balancing discipline with humor. Holmes’ version keeps these qualities alive, but the reboot complicates Uncle Phil’s role.

Bel-Air shows the pressures he faces as a high-profile attorney, the tension Will’s arrival brings into Banks’ house, and the less-than-perfect moments inside his marriage to Aunt Viv. The series explores the stakes that shape his decisions, framing him not just as a mentor to his family, but also as a man juggling private conflicts and public expectations.

Holmes won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2024 for his portrayal of the character. He also starred in Bravo’s 19-2, CW’s Arrow, Netflix’s V Wars, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Cassandra Freeman ('Bel Air'), Daphne Maxwell Reid ('Fresh Prince'), and Janet Hubert ('Fresh Prince') as Aunt Viv
Peacock; Everett Collection; Everett Collection

Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Janet Hubert)

Cassandra Freeman is the third actress to bring Vivian Banks to life, following Janet Hubert and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

The no-nonsense matriarch was originated by Hubert, who starred in the sitcom’s first three seasons before leaving after citing “creative differences” with Smith. Reid then took over the character for the remainder of the series, bringing a calmer, warmer presence.

Freeman plays a modernized, multi-dimensional Aunt Viv who balances motherhood with a desire to pursue her art career. Bel-Air gives her space to explore her passions while also showing the impact they have on her and her family.

Reid made a guest appearance on the first season of Bel-Air alongside Vernee Watson-Johnson, who previously played Will’s mom. The pair starred as Helen and Janice, who are members of the Art Council Board of Trustees. Hubert will also star in the final season of Bel-Air as an instrumental character to the Banks family.

Olly Sholotan ('Bel-Air') and Alfonso Ribeiro ('Fresh Prince') as Carlton Banks
Peacock; Everett Collection

Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan and Alfonso Ribeiro)

Bel-Air brings an entirely different side to Carlton — one that’s much darker than the one originated by Alfonso Ribeiro.

Ribeiro’s Carlton is best remembered as the dorky, preppy cousin with a love for Tom Jones. While he’s competitive and occasionally jealous of Will, their confrontations stay light-hearted. However, Bel-Air elevates their tension to extreme heights.

Olly Sholotan‘s Carlton struggles with anxiety, academic pressure, and a drug addiction, all of which offer severe consequences. His insecurities and need for accepted are explored in ways the original never touched, though Bel-Air still highlights his humor and sincerity.

Coco Jones ('Bel-Air') and Karyn Parsons ('Fresh Prince') as Hilary Banks
Peacock; Everett Collection

Hilary Banks (Coco Jones and Karyn Parsons)

Coco Jones plays a reimagined Hilary Banks, who dreams of becoming a chef and growing her influencer brand. She’s career-driven and self-aware, expanding on the sitcom’s version portrayed by Karyn Parsons.

The original show portrayed Hilary as fashionable, privileged, and incredibly out of touch. While she has ambition, Jones’ version is much more grounded and diligent. Season 3 of Bel-Air featured Hilary getting involved in a pretty messy love triangle, ending on a high-stakes cliffhanger that could change her entire future.

Jones rose to fame in Disney Channel’s Let It Shine. She’s since become an acclaimed musician, winning one Grammy and receiving eight additional nominations.

Akira Akbar ('Bel-Air') and Tatyana Ali ('Fresh Prince') as Ashley
Peacock; Everett Collection

Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar and Tatyana Ali)

For fans of the dynamic between Ashley and Will in Fresh Prince, don’t worry. The character of Ashley Banks is still largely the same, and her close bond with Will remains intact.

Tatyana Ali originated the role, playing her as warm-hearted and curious, often turning to Will for guidance. Akira Akbar keeps these qualities in Bel-Air as she navigates her identity while fighting to not fall in the shadows of her older siblings’ footsteps. The series explores Ashley’s sexuality and her passion for advocacy as she realizes the impact of her actions.

Before she joined Bel-Air, Akbar played Young Beth on This is Us and Young Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

Jimmy Akingbola ('Bel Air') and Joseph Marcell ('Fresh Prince') as Geoffrey
Travis Ellison/Peacock; Everett Collection

Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola and Joseph Marcell)

Bel-Air completely reimagines the Banks’ family butler, adding more depth and complexity than previously alluded to on Fresh Prince.

Joseph Marcell‘s Geoffrey is the Banks’ dry, quick-witted butler known for his loyalty and quick one-liners. He often provides comedic commentary on the family’s activities, but the sitcom doesn’t explore his personal history or life outside the mansion.

Bel-Air completely reimagines Geoffrey, making him the “house manager” entrusted with the family’s secrets. Played by Jimmy Akingbola, he’s responsible for handling all of their requests, regardless of how illicit they may be. This opens the door for some pretty shady business that escalates in Season 3. The drama also hints at Geoffrey’s mysterious past in London, exploring the possibility that he may be hiding from something still haunting him.

Marcell also made a guest appearance on Bel-Air during Season 3 as a character named Roman.

Jordan L. Jones ('Bel-Air') and DJ Jazzy Jeff ('Fresh Prince') as Jazz
Peacock; Everett Collection

Jazz (Jordan L. Jones and DJ Jazzy Jeff)

DJ Jazzy Jeff’s version of Jazz is Will’s best friend from Philly known for his laid-back attitude and clashes with Uncle Phil on Fresh Prince. 

In Bel-Air, Jordan L. Jones reimagines Jazz with more depth, also expanding on his career as a record store owner and DJ. He’s a grounding presence and loyal friend to Will, unafraid to give honest advice. While there may not be any instances of an Uncle Phil feud, Jazz is still deeply connected to the Banks family as he pursues a relationship with Hilary.

Simone Joy Jones ('Bel-Air') and Nia Long ('Fresh Prince') as Lisa
Peacock; Everett Collection

Lisa (Simone Joy Jones and Nia Long)

Would the show really be complete without Will’s love interest?

In Fresh Prince, Nia Long‘s Lisa is one of Will’s more serious love interests. She’s smart and grounded, pushing Will and their relationship to grow.

Bel-Air keeps Lisa driven, but gives her more of a central storyline instead of just being Will’s love interest. The character, played by Simone Joy Jones, is a talented swimmer with dreams of going to the Olympics. She finds herself woven more deeply into the Banks family as she gets caught up in an unexpected love triangle and at the center of many high-stakes situations.

