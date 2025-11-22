As Bel-Air heads into its fourth and final season, Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air brings the Banks’ family legacy full circle. The reboot trades the ‘90s sitcom’s light-hearted energy for an emotional drama set in current times, digging into issues of identity, class, and racism, all while paying homage to the original characters and storylines.

Executive produced by Will Smith and showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles, Season 4 follows Will and Carlton’s senior year and is set to feature guest appearances from iconic Fresh Prince actors, including Janet Hubert and Tyra Banks.

With the final season set to premiere on November 24, below, take a look at the Bel-Air characters side-by-side with the original Fresh Prince cast and how they’ve been reimagined for a new era.

Bel-Air, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, November 24, Peacock