‘Bel-Air’ Cast Teases Final Season & Finale: ‘Best Ending to Any Television Show’ (VIDEO)

What To Know Peacock’s Bel-Air will conclude with Season 4, which was always planned as the series’ final chapter.

The cast and creators promise a satisfying and intentional ending, with storylines crafted to give each character a meaningful conclusion.

The final season will feature notable guest stars, including Tyra Banks, Janet Hubert, and Snoop Dogg.

Peacock’s Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of iconic ’90s series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has spent three seasons reshaping the iconic characters and storylines through a modern lens, swapping the sitcom’s comedic tone for a darker, high-stakes drama. Now, it’s coming to an end.

Executive produced by Will Smith and showrunner Carla Banks Waddles, Bel-Air is now releasing its fourth and final season, with the first three episodes of eight available on Peacock as of November 24. Season 3 left audiences with some pretty big cliffhangers, most notably Will’s kidnapping. It’s safe to say there are plenty of loose ends to tie, but the cast says the payoff is more than worth the wait.

“I think it’s the best ending that not only could all of these characters have — I think it’s the best ending to a show, dare I say, ever? That might be a bold statement, but I think I’ll stand by it,” Olly Sholotan, who plays Carlton, tells TV Insider. “I think it’s the best ending to any television show.”

The series was always set to be just four seasons, which allowed the creators to be intentional when approaching the final chapter. Banks Waddles says the writers’ room began the final season by asking what storylines they’ve always wanted to create.

“[We had] conversations with the cast of ‘Is there anything your character hasn’t done? Is there anything that you would want your character to do? What are the things? Because this is it,'” Banks Waddles tells us.

For the final season, the show is pulling out all the stops, with the help of some familiar faces. Confirmed guest stars this season include Fresh Prince‘s first Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, Tyra Banks (who was a guest star in the original series), and Snoop Dogg.

“He’s so cool, so professional,” Jabari Banks, who plays Will, shares about working with the Grammy-winning rapper. “He had a two-page monologue, came in, and crushed it every time. Didn’t miss a word or a beat, and it makes you want to be better just being around him.”

With three years in the making, Bel-Air is set to give an ending worthy of its legacy. See more of what the cast has to say about the final season in the full video interview above.

Bel-Air, Season 4 Part 2 (Two Episodes), Premieres Monday, December 1, Peacock

Bel-Air, Season 4 Part 3 (Final Three Episodes), Premieres Monday, December 8, Peacock