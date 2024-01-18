‘Schmigadoon!’ Canceled at Apple TV+ — Season 3 Was Already Written, Creator Reveals

Schmigadoon! Season 2 ended with a “happy beginning,” but the original musical series is coming to an end at Apple TV+. Creator Cinco Paul has announced that Schmigadoon! has been canceled by the streaming platform, revealing that Season 3 was already written and 25 new songs had been made for the Emmy-winning series.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life,” Paul shared on Twitter on Thursday, January 18. “I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen.”

Paul implied there’s hope for more Schmigadoon in the future.

“It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did. And to all the fans of the show out there — thank you with all of my heart,” his statement continues. “Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon… and maybe it’s even a happy beginning. Love, Cinco.”