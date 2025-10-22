Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande to Lead NBC’s ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ Concert Special

Wicked fans, be glad and grateful, for NBC is commemorating the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good by assembling the film’s cast for a magical event.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will celebrate all things Wicked during the new NBC concert special Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this year, the two-hour special will feature appearances from the Wicked cast, special performances of the hit musical’s songs, and air exclusive sneak peeks of For Good.

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, Wicked tells the backstory of Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) before the events of the classic novel and film The Wizard of Oz. The first of the two-part film adaptation, which premiered in 2024, followed the two young witches as their relationship evolved from feuding college roommates to unlikely best friends.

After learning that the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) wanted to use her powers for his own nefarious purposes, Wicked ends with Elphaba embracing her newfound role as The Wicked Witch of the West and departing the Emerald City. For Good, which hits theaters next month, will pick up with Elphaba and Glinda at odds amid turmoil in Oz.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about NBC’s Wicked concert event.

When will Wicked: One Wonderful Night premiere?

The special will air on NBC on Thursday, November 6, at 8/7c, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Which Wicked stars will appear in Wicked: One Wonderful Night?

In addition to Erivo and Grande, the special will include appearances from Wicked stars Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh (Madam Morrible), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), and Bowen Yang (Pfannee), as well as the director of both films, Jon M. Chu, and original Wicked composer, Stephen Schwartz.

What will happen during Wicked: One Wonderful Night?

The special will see the stars of Wicked come together for an “unforgettable night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises and maybe even a sneak peek at what’s to come in the next chapter of Oz,” per an NBC press release.

The Dolby Theatre will be transformed into an Emerald City-inspired venue, complete with a “37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus.” Along with performances of classic Wicked tunes, the special will feature “captivating dance numbers” created by the choreographer of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, Christopher Scott.

NBC also announced that the special will debut never-before-seen clips of Wicked: For Good‘s two new original songs written by Schwartz.

Keep scrolling to see sneak peek pics of the one-night-only special.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Special Premiere, Thursday, November 6, 8/7c, NBC, Streaming Next Day on Peacock.

Wicked: For Good, In Theaters, Friday, November 21