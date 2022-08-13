The Crown isn’t the only drama with a changing of the guard this fall (Olivia Colman passes the part of Queen Elizabeth II to Imelda Staunton). A bevy of broadcast crime procedurals are saying goodbye to some actors while welcoming new ones into the fold.

Expect new faces in Law & Order as Anthony Anderson leaves the series. The FBI franchise is getting new additions on FBI: Most Wanted and International. And over at CSI: Vegas, two well known characters have departed.

Plus, there’s a new actor in a well known role coming to Manifest, which returns for its highly anticipated Season 4 after a long hiatus. (Thankfully, the entire series isn’t going — Netflix saved Manifest after it got the ax at NBC after three seasons.)

Here are more comings and goings from the small screen coming soon.