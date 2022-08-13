Who’s In, Who’s Out: Anthony Anderson & More Actors Coming & Going From TV This Fall

The Crown isn’t the only drama with a changing of the guard this fall (Olivia Colman passes the part of Queen Elizabeth II to Imelda Staunton). A bevy of broadcast crime procedurals are saying goodbye to some actors while welcoming new ones into the fold.

Expect new faces in Law & Order as Anthony Anderson leaves the series. The FBI franchise is getting new additions on FBI: Most Wanted and International. And over at CSI: Vegas, two well known characters have departed.

Plus, there’s a new actor in a well known role coming to Manifest, which returns for its highly anticipated Season 4 after a long hiatus. (Thankfully, the entire series isn’t going — Netflix saved Manifest after it got the ax at NBC after three seasons.)

Here are more comings and goings from the small screen coming soon.

Anthony Anderson for Law & Order
Out: Anthony Anderson, Law & Order

The black-ish actor returned as wry Det. Kevin Bernard for NBC’s revival but only committed to one season.

Mehcad Brooks attends Tyler Perry's
In: Mehcad Brooks, Law & Order

The Supergirl star enters as Det. Jalen Shaw, whose backstory is currently hush-hush, though he’s definitely fit!

Miguel Gomez on FBI: Most Wanted
Out: Miguel Gomez, FBI: Most Wanted

In the CBS drama’s Season 3 finale, Special Agent Ivan Ortiz quit the Fugitive Task Force to care for his ailing father.

Edwin Hodge
In: Edwin Hodge, FBI: Most Wanted

Cue the arrival of Special Agent Ray Cannon, an FBI legacy and top-of-his-class Quantico grad, in the Season 4 opener.

Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle from the CBS series CSI: Vegas (L); William Petersen as Dr. Gil Grissom in CSI: Vegas (R)
Out: Jorja Fox & William Petersen, CSI: Vegas

At least we saw a remarried Sara and Grissom before they left!

Marg Helgenberger
In: Marg Helgenberger, CSI: Vegas

In Season 2 of CBS's revival, former colleague Catherine Willows returns to investigate a mystery at her dad's casino.

Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger in FBI: International
Out: Christiane Paul, FBI: International

Deemed too close to the Fly Team, German Europol agent Katrin Jaeger was promoted to a high administrative post.

Eva-Jane Willis
In: Eva-Jane Willis, FBI: International

The new British Europol liaison in Round 2: Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a street-smart, experienced undercover agent.

Jack Messina as Cal Stone in Manifest
Out: Jack Messina, Manifest

In the mystery’s Season 3 finale, tween Cal touched Flight 828’s tailfin and disappeared. When he returned…

Ty Doran
In: Ty Doran, Manifest

…Cal was 17, the age he’d be if the plane hadn’t vanished. Doran continues in the role when Season 4 hits Netflix.

