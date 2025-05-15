James Holzhauer Can’t Resist Mocking Brad Rutter After ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Exit

James Holzhauer is never one to miss an opportunity to poke fun at his former Jeopardy! opponents, and this time, Brad Rutter was on the receiving end of his latest barb.

Heading into Wednesday’s (May 14) final Knockout episodes of Jeopardy! Masters, Holzhauer took to X to share a screenshot of the leaderboard, which showed Rutter in last place with 0 points. This led the self-confessed game show supervillain to bring up one of the most iconic Jeopardy! moments of all time.

“Hey Brad’s score is still on there,” Holzhauer, who won the first edition of Jeopardy! Masters, tweeted alongside a screenshot of the Masters leaderboard.

hey Brad’s score is still on there https://t.co/b3cIeURZF8 pic.twitter.com/X7E8cmwy6E — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 14, 2025

He was referencing his diss from the 2020 Greatest of All-Time tournament, which saw Holzhauer battling it out with fellow Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and Rutter. In one episode, Holzhauer pointed out how Rutter’s score of “0” was still on the screen after the boards reset, and Jennings raised his hands in shock at what Holzhauer had said, reacting with a “Wow!”

“It’s gotten to be that kind of competition, hasn’t it?” the late Alex Trebek remarked at the time.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions to Holzhauer’s latest tweet, with one commenter writing, “That joke lives rent free in my head. Alex’s reaction was great.”

“This has to be one of the greatest tweets ever,” said another.

“That’s still one of the greatest burns of all time,” another added.

Another wrote, “Thank you for keeping the Brad joke still alive. (I’m sure he hates it.)”

“I was waiting for this one…let’s just say Brad’s feelings are really in jeopardy now,” quipped one fan.

“Poor Brad! Can’t win them all,” said another.

“Cruel! But true😂,” wrote one viewer.

The GOAT tournament was the last time Rutter had competed on Jeopardy! until making his return for the 2025 Jeopardy! Masters Tournament. Unfortunately, he didn’t win any of his games, only earning 1 point for finishing second in his final game, meaning he was eliminated from the competition.