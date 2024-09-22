Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bridgerton‘s fourth season is officially in production and as we look forward to the Ton’s latest romance between second-eldest Bridgerton sibling Benedict (Luke Thompson) and his Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), we already have some confirmation when it comes to other returning stars.

In addition to the announcement of Ha’s casting alongside other new additions including Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Netflix unveiled a long list of stars who are set to reprise their roles from past seasons. While Lady Whistledown has officially been unmasked as Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) after Season 3’s final episodes, the voice of the Ton’s leading gossip columnist, the legendary Julie Andrews, is just one of several ensemble stars poised to make a return.

As previously reported, Season 4 will revolve around Benedict and Sophie’s romance which begins at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. The artist of the family, Benedict’s bohemian ways make him reluctant to settle down, which was teased in Season 3, but when he becomes captivated by the Lady in Silver there’s no turning back.

Looking ahead to what’s in store, we’re breaking down all of the stars set to return so far, according to Netflix and giving a status update on stars whose returns are yet to be announced. Scroll down for a closer look at who is back and who has yet to confirm their return, below, and stay tuned for any vital updates as Season 4 production unfolds.

Let us know if your favorites are set to return in the comments section, below, and let us know who you hope to see when Netflix revisits the Ton for Bridgerton Season 4.

*Note: Ha, Leung, Mao, and Wei are excluded from this list as they’re new characters joining the series in Season 4, and Andrews is excluded because she’s not featured onscreen.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix