‘Bridgerton’: Which Stars Are Returning for Season 4?

Meaghan Darwish
Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, and more stars are set to return for 'Bridgerton's 4th season
Bridgerton‘s fourth season is officially in production and as we look forward to the Ton’s latest romance between second-eldest Bridgerton sibling Benedict (Luke Thompson) and his Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), we already have some confirmation when it comes to other returning stars.

In addition to the announcement of Ha’s casting alongside other new additions including Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Netflix unveiled a long list of stars who are set to reprise their roles from past seasons. While Lady Whistledown has officially been unmasked as Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) after Season 3’s final episodes, the voice of the Ton’s leading gossip columnist, the legendary Julie Andrews, is just one of several ensemble stars poised to make a return.

As previously reported, Season 4 will revolve around Benedict and Sophie’s romance which begins at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. The artist of the family, Benedict’s bohemian ways make him reluctant to settle down, which was teased in Season 3, but when he becomes captivated by the Lady in Silver there’s no turning back.

Looking ahead to what’s in store, we’re breaking down all of the stars set to return so far, according to Netflix and giving a status update on stars whose returns are yet to be announced. Scroll down for a closer look at who is back and who has yet to confirm their return, below, and stay tuned for any vital updates as Season 4 production unfolds.

Let us know if your favorites are set to return in the comments section, below, and let us know who you hope to see when Netflix revisits the Ton for Bridgerton Season 4.

*Note: Ha, Leung, Mao, and Wei are excluded from this list as they’re new characters joining the series in Season 4, and Andrews is excluded because she’s not featured onscreen.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony in 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in 'Bridgerton'
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in 'Bridgerton'
Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

Status: Returning

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in 'Bridgerton'
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Status: Returning

Hannah Dodd as Francesca in 'Bridgerton
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Status: Returning

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich in 'Bridgerton'
Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Status: Returning

Emma Naomi as Alice in 'Bridgerton'
Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Status: Returning

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington in 'Bridgerton'
Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Status: Returning

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson in 'Bridgerton'
Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Status: Returning

Victor Alli as John in 'Bridgerton'
Victor Alli as John Stirling

Status: Returning

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling in 'Bridgerton'
Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Status: Returning

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth in 'Bridgerton'
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Will Tilston as Gregory in 'Bridgerton'
Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Status: Returning

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley in 'Bridgerton'
Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Status: Returning

Lorraine Ashbourne as Varley in 'Bridgerton'
Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Status: Returning

Simone Ashley as Kate in 'Bridgerton'
Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

Status: TBA

Bessie Carter as Prudence in 'Bridgerton'
Bessie Carter as Prudence Dankworth

Status: TBA

Harriet Cains as Philipa in 'Bridgerton'
Harriet Cains as Philipa Finch

Status: TBA

Jessica Madsen as Cressida in 'Bridgerton'
Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Status: TBA

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve in 'Bridgerton'
Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix

Status: TBA

