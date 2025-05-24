Bridgerton‘s fourth season may have yet to arrive on Netflix, but Shondaland’s hit series based on Julia Quinn’s books is gearing up for two additional chapters, bringing it to Season 6, and possibly beyond.

While it is definitely too early to know any details about Bridgerton Season 6, there are a few things that we do know. Below, we’re breaking down the things we do know as well as the things we can speculate on based on Quinn’s books. But stay tuned for more official details as they’re revealed in the years ahead.

Who will be the leads of Bridgerton Season 6?

No casting for Season 6 has been announced at this time, but if the show were to follow the order of Quinn’s books, it is possible that it will be Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, now Stirling. Considering the book’s storylines, Victor Alli, who plays her onscreen husband, John Stirling, and Masali Baduza, who plays his cousin Michaela, would also likely feature alongside other returning favorites.

Which book is Bridgerton Season 6 based on?

If the show follows Quinn’s books, Season 6 could chronicle the events from her sixth novel in the series, When He Was Wicked. [Spoiler Alert – Book Plot] In the book, Francesca’s life is flipped upside down when her husband John doesn’t wake up one morning, leaving her in mourning. What she doesn’t know is that John’s cousin, Michael, has been in love with her since the first time he met her. Ultimately, the main romance at the heart of this book is between Francesca and Michael, who, due to a show change, would be Michaela. The book explores grief, infertility, and more.

When will Bridgerton Season 6 premiere?

No premiere date announcements have been made, and without Season 4 having been released, let alone Season 5 beginning production, it’s far too early to estimate. But if the show sticks to the two-year intervals between releases pattern, that would place Season 6 in the 2030 window. Only time will tell for certain, though, so stay tuned for official updates as they’re announced.

Who will star in Bridgerton Season 6?

As mentioned above, if Season 6 follows Francesca’s story, we’d anticipate seeing Dodd, Alli, and Baduza back on screen, but only time will tell.

