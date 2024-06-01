‘Wheel of Fortune’ Photo Album: A Look Back at Pat Sajak & Vanna White’s Journeys (PHOTOS)
When it comes to Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak and Vanna White, fans know them well for their hosting abilities, but there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this duo.
Below, take a walk down memory lane with Pat and Vanna as we pull the curtain back on old photos from ranging from their childhoods to family life amid their game show run.
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Wheel of Fortune: Farewell, Pat Sajak issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running game show and Pat’s final episode, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at WheelofFortuneMag.com.
1
What Would’ve Happened Next on 7 Canceled TV Shows
2
‘Station 19’: Could There Be A Travis & Vic or Maya & Carina Spinoff? EPs React
3
‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Teases What’s Ahead for Tim Next Season
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Beg Ken Jennings to Compete on ‘DWTS’ – Here’s How He Reacted
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Spills Show Secrets Before Pat Sajak Retires