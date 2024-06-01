‘Wheel of Fortune’ Photo Album: A Look Back at Pat Sajak & Vanna White’s Journeys (PHOTOS)

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak and Vanna White
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library; @officialvannawhite
Wheel of Fortune special issue

Wheel of Fortune

Farewell Pat Sajak Issue

$13.99
Buy Now

When it comes to Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak and Vanna White, fans know them well for their hosting abilities, but there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this duo.

Below, take a walk down memory lane with Pat and Vanna as we pull the curtain back on old photos from ranging from their childhoods to family life amid their game show run.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Wheel of Fortune: Farewell, Pat Sajak issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running game show and Pat’s final episode, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at WheelofFortuneMag.com.

Pat Sajak (Sajdak) Senior Year 1964 Farragut High School, Chicago, IL
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

In his 1964 high school yearbook, the senior listed “radio announcer” as his ambition

Maggie and Pat Sajak
Maggie Sajak via Instagram

Maggie posted this adorable shot in 2023 and thanked her dad for “leading me through life”

Pat Sajak and his son Patrick Michael attend the 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park on January 2, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Father and son Patrick attended a 2012 NHL game in Philadelphia

Pat Sajak, Wife Lesley, Daughter Maggie & Son Patrick
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Pat Sajak, his wife Lesley, daughter Maggie, and son Patrick looked relaxed and happy at the Radio movie premiere in October 2003

Maggie Sajak and Patrick Sajak
@maggiesajak

“My big brother officially became a doctor today,” Maggie posted when Patrick graduated from med school in 2021

Game Show Host Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown attending 'Pat Sajak Receives Walk of Fame Star' on February 10, 1994 at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California
on Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lesly was by Pat’s side when he received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1994

Pat Sajak, family arriving at the 2011 ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre In Los Angeles
Tsuni / USA / Alamy Stock Photo

The Sajaks walked the red carpet at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles

Maggie Sajak, TV personality Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown attend The Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game hosted by The Paley Center For Media at The Paley Center for Media on November 15, 2017 in New York City.
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Maggie, Pat and Lesly celebrated Wheel’s 35th anniversary in New York City in 2017

Pat Sajak
@kasandra

“Enjoying a little California sun,” Sajak joked on Twitter with this mid-2010s photo

Vanna White Childhood Photo
@officiallyvannawhite

The Whites in 1961: Dad Herbert, Vanna, mom Joan and brother Chip

Vanna White Childhood Photos
Nancy Barber

White smiles in a sixth grade photo when she was 11 years old

Vanna White Yearbook photo
@officialvannawhite

In ninth grade, she attended South Carolina’s North Myrtle Beach High  School

Vanna White on The Price Is Right
The Price Is Right

The future star appeared on The Price Is Right in 1980, the year after she moved to Los Angeles

Vanna White Audition 1982
Wheel of Fortune

White auditioned for Wheel of Fortune in 1982 when she was 25

Vanna White Prom Photo along side daughter's prom photo
@officialvannawhite

Prom nights! Daughter Gigi in 2015 and White in 1975. “What a difference 40 years makes,” White posted

Vanna White
@officialvannawhite

White with baby son Nikko in 1994 and on his 21st birthday in 2015

Vanna White
Vanna White Instagram

White with her family: boyfriend John Donaldson, Gigi and Nikko in 2018

 

Wheel of Fortune

Maggie Sajak

Pat Sajak

Vanna White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Skylar Astin as Todd and Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret in 'So Help Me Todd,' Freddie Highmore as Shaun and Richard Schiff as Glassman in 'The Good Doctor,' and Raymond Lee as Ben and Caitlin Bassett as Addison in 'Quantum Leap'
1
What Would’ve Happened Next on 7 Canceled TV Shows
Jay Hayden and Barrett Doss as Travis and Vic; Stefania Spampinato and Danielle Savre as Carina and Maya
2
‘Station 19’: Could There Be A Travis & Vic or Maya & Carina Spinoff? EPs React
Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in 'The Rookie' Season 6 Episode 3
3
‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Teases What’s Ahead for Tim Next Season
Ken Jennings
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Beg Ken Jennings to Compete on ‘DWTS’ – Here’s How He Reacted
Maggie and Pat Sajak and Vanna White
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Spills Show Secrets Before Pat Sajak Retires