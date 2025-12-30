‘Wheel of Fortune’: 10 Toughest Bonus Round Puzzles 2025

We’d like to buy some help. Wheel of Fortune has delivered a $1 million win this year, but it has also delivered some really hard Bonus Round puzzles.

Every weeknight, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White cohost the game show. Seacrest talks to the contestants and leads the game while White turns the letters. The hosts are not allowed to help the contestants with the Bonus Round puzzles, but can offer support when they lose, and cheer when they win.

Each contestant who makes it to the last round is given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by Wheel of Fortune. They then have to pick three consonants and one vowel to round out their puzzle. If they obtain a Wild Card during the game and keep it until the Bonus Round, they are allowed to pick an extra consonant.

Here are the top 10 toughest Wheel of Fortune bonus round puzzles of 2025. This includes puzzles from Seasons 42 and 43 that aired in 2025. Let us know which one you think was the hardest in the comments.

