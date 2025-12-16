‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $76,000 After Husband Ditches Show

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Veronica Yanno solving the Bonus Round puzzle on December 15, 2025
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune Pat Sajak Bobblehead

Pat Sajak ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Bobblehead

$49.99
Buy Now

A Wheel of Fortune contestant’s husband didn’t show up for her during the Bonus Round, which caused her to lose out on taking home $76,000. Fans thought the puzzle was extremely tough.

Veronica Yanno, from Watsonville, California, played against Chet Gnet, from Palatine, Illinois, and JJ Williams, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on December 15. Yanno sang in a heavy metal band in the ’80s. She appeared on The Price Is Right in 2023 and won $9.87. 

She solved the first toss-up, and Gnet, a sneaker lover, solved the second. Gent solved most of the letters in the first puzzle, but the turn moved to Williams, a woman who got proposed to on Christmas Eve, when he incorrectly solved “Pet Peeve.” Williams gained the wild card when she solved “Standing in Front of the Escalator.” She put $1,000 in her bank.

Yanno tied with Gent for $2,000 when she solved “Still in Their Prime Rib.” Yanno rode the express train during the prize puzzle, putting $6,000 in her bank before solving “Oh The Places You’ll Go!” She won a trip to Norway, which brought her total to $15,599. Her husband told her before the show that he wanted to take her to see the Northern Lights, and now they can.

Yanno solved two of the three Triple Toss Ups, and Gnet solved the third one. With only a few letters on the board, Yanno solved the final puzzle — “In The Blink Of An Eye.” This gave her a final total of $21,099, advancing her to the Bonus Round.

Gnet took home $4,000. Williams left with $1,000.

During the Bonus Round, host Ryan Seacrest asked Yanno where her husband was. “He’s actually seeing all of the rock ‘n roll bars,” she admitted. “He went to go see the Whisky Go Go in LA.”

“So, he’s not here?” the host asked. Yanno shook her head with a laugh. “I can’t believe he chose sightseeing over coming to Wheel of Fortune.”

“That’s what happens when you’ve known one another for 40 years,” Yanno chuckled.

“You can explain that to me later,” Seacrest replied.

Yanno chose “Place” for her category. She was given “R,S,T,LN, and E.” Yanno picked “H,M,D, and O” to round out her puzzle.

It then looked like “THE  _ _ _R_ _ _.” In the ten seconds she had, the game show contestant could not give a single guess. The puzzle turned out to be “The Fairway.”

'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest Gets Chest Bumped Twice After Contestant's $72,000 Win
Related

'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest Gets Chest Bumped Twice After Contestant's $72,000 Win

“And I play golf,” Yanno said, laughing. She would have gone home with an additional $55,000, which would have given her $76,099.

How do they keep picking tough puzzles for bonus round losses?!” a YouTube user wrote. 

“That was a tough one,” said another.

“That was a tough puzzle for Veronica. $55,000 loss ugh,” added a third.

“Tough one indeed,” wrote one last fan.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anthony Geary, Jonathan Jackson, Kin Shriner, John Stamos
1
‘GH’s Anthony Geary Remembered by Jonathan Jackson, Kin Shriner & More
The Voice Season 28 Finalists
2
‘The Voice’ Finale Recap: The Top 6 Perform for Viewer Votes
Genie Francis, Anthony Geary at Luke and Laura's 1981 wedding on 'General Hospital'
3
‘GH Star Genie Francis Mourns Anthony Geary’s Death: ‘I Am Crushed’
Phil Rosenthal and Ray Romano for 'Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion'
4
‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion Special Gets Part 2 on CBS
Returning TV shows
5
Fall 2025’s Returning Shows: Which Will Be Renewed & Canceled?