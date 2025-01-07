‘Wheel of Fortune’ Blasted as Couple Misses $70,000 on ‘Unfair’ Puzzle

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune celebrated five decades on the air on Monday night (January 6), but it wasn’t a celebratory evening for a pair of contestants who missed out on $70,000 in a harsh Bonus Round.

Monday’s episode saw three married couples spinning the iconic wheel, including Danielle Williams & Adam Bencan, newlyweds from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lori & Robert Lamber, a married couple of 51 years from Laguna Niguel, California; and Jill & Mike Hampton, a married couple of 40 years from Rogers, Arizona.

While the Lambers led after the first two rounds, Williams and Bencan made a comeback in the Express Round, amassing $18,082 in cash and a trip to Aruba. They continued to dominate in the Triple Toss Up round and ended up winning the episode with $22,082.

Heading into the Bonus Round, the couple selected the “Person” category and the additional letters “U, M, D, and K.” This gave them a two-word puzzle that read: “_ U _ _ K / S T U D _.”

Williams and Bencan looked at each other confused as the ten second timer started. “Err, I don’t know, like, work study?” Williams guessed incorrectly.

After the timer ran out, Vanna White revealed the correct answer, “Quick Study.”

Host Ryan Seacrest then opened the prize envelope to reveal the newlyweds missed out on an extra $70,000.

While Williams and Bencan took the loss in good spirits, some Wheel fans felt the answer was unfair and took to social media to share their reactions.

““Quick study” is a person?????” wrote one X user.

“How the hell is quick study a person?” said another.

Another added, “A quick study is a person?? Never heard that term before today.”

“I was super confused too. Never heard of that,” added a user on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum.

“Me, my mom and my grandmother didn’t know what it meant. We had to Google it,” another replied.

Another wrote, “The category should have been “thing” not “person.”

Others, however, defended the answer, with one X user writing, “Here, I’ll use it in a sentence: “When it comes to enemy patterns in the arcade classic Galaga, I’m a QUICK STUDY.” See?”

“If you don’t know what it means then maybe you’ve never been called one,” quipped another.

““Quick Study” is a common phrase for a person who is smart or understands things quickly,” another added.

What did you think of last night’s Bonus Round puzzle? Did you get it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.