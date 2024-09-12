‘What We Do in the Shadows’: The Vamps Get Experimental in Final Season Portraits (PHOTOS)

Get ready to wish the vamps of Staten Island, “Dark Greetings” one last time as FX‘s hit comedy What We Do in the Shadows gears up for its sixth and final season, which is being teased in brand new character portraits.

The Emmy-nominated series will bid viewers adieu beginning Monday, October 21st when the final season premieres with three back-to-back episodes beginning at 10 pm ET/PT. In anticipation of the show’s return, FX unveiled some spooktacular character portraits featuring everyone’s favorite vampire roommates, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) along with former familiar and human friend Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and vampire acquaintance The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

When TV Insider caught up with some of the cast at Disney Upfronts in May 2024, Proksch said of the impending end, “It’s hard to say goodbye to a good show that people appreciate, and I’m certainly going to miss the people that I got to work with, but I’m also excited about moving on and seeing what the future holds.”

As for what fans can expect, Berry teased, “There’s a lot of science in this last season,” which seems evident based on the portraits that appear to pay homage to a Frankenstein-like experiment, at least for Berry’s Laszlo. Season 6’s logline hints at changes for everyone as the vampires are forced to reevaluate their goals when their former roommate reappears after a decades-long nap and reminds them of the dreams they ever achieved.

While Guillermo briefly lived his dream of becoming a vampire in Season 5, he had the change reversed, opting for life as a human, which will lead him down a new path in Season 6. “And I love that because you’ll see us in a different light in a different scenario and you’ll see Guillermo focus his energy on different aspirations,” Guillén teased of Guillermo’s post-vamp life.

In the meantime, enjoy the gorgeous character portraits, below, and let us know what you hope to see in What We Do in the Shadows‘ final season in the comments section.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, October 21, 10 pm ET/PT, FX (next day on Hulu)

Kayvan Novak in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Pari Dukovic/FX

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Harvey Guillen as Guillermo in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Pari Dukovic/FX

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja for 'What We Do in the Shadow's Season 6
Pari Dukovic/FX

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja

Matt Berry as Laszlo for 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Pari Dukovic/FX

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravenworth

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Pari Dukovic/FX

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Kristen Schaal as The Guide in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Pari Dukovic/FX

Kristen Schaal as The Guide

