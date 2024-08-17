What We Do in the Shadows returns for its sixth and final season on Monday, October 21, and while it’s going to be difficult to bid our favorite Staten Island-based vampire roommates farewell, there are a few familiar faces we’d like to see before the mockumentary cameras are shut off for good.

While the series is as funny as ever with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) at the center of the comedy, FX‘s series has had plenty of guest stars pop up over the years that we’re dying to revisit. Although some are quite impossible, such as Patton Oswalt and Sofia Coppola, who died onscreen while playing themselves in the series, there are several other potential candidates we’re hopeful might make a comeback for the final installments.

Scroll down for a closer look at some of What We Do in the Shadows‘ best guest stars we’d like to see back in the final season, and let us know who you want to see return in the comments section.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, October 21, 10/9c, FX (Next day on Hulu)