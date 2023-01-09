Jenna Ortega Reacts to ‘Wednesday’ News, Hits Netflix Pre-Golden Globes Bash

Jenna Ortega celebrated the renewal of her hit show Wednesday on Sunday (January 8), as she showed up at a pre-Golden Globes party in an outfit similar to her character’s Nevermore Academy schoolgirl uniform.

Just days before she vies for her first Golden Globe award for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series, Ortega attended Netflix‘s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in West Hollywood. She was joined by her Wednesday co-star Emma Myers, who plays her werewolf roommate Enid in the hit series.

Netflix officially renewed Wednesday for a second season last Friday, January 6, in a video announcement that promised more “torture” to come for Ortega’s morbid Wednesday Addams.

Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal https://t.co/cIeJLr9qwh — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) January 6, 2023

“[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” Ortega told Tudum. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

Ortega was certainly pleasing the people on Sunday night as she stopped to take pictures and sign autographs for fans outside of the Netflix event, which was also attended by the likes of Kate Hudson, Eddie Redmayne, Patton Oswalt, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more.

Check out some of the photos from the star-studded event below.