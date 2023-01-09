Jenna Ortega Reacts to ‘Wednesday’ News, Hits Netflix Pre-Golden Globes Bash

Martin Holmes
Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers at Netflix Toast
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega celebrated the renewal of her hit show Wednesday on Sunday (January 8), as she showed up at a pre-Golden Globes party in an outfit similar to her character’s Nevermore Academy schoolgirl uniform.

Just days before she vies for her first Golden Globe award for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series, Ortega attended Netflix‘s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in West Hollywood. She was joined by her Wednesday co-star Emma Myers, who plays her werewolf roommate Enid in the hit series.

Netflix officially renewed Wednesday for a second season last Friday, January 6, in a video announcement that promised more “torture” to come for Ortega’s morbid Wednesday Addams.

“[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” Ortega told Tudum. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

Ortega was certainly pleasing the people on Sunday night as she stopped to take pictures and sign autographs for fans outside of the Netflix event, which was also attended by the likes of Kate Hudson, Eddie Redmayne, Patton Oswalt, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more.

Check out some of the photos from the star-studded event below.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Emma Myers, Jenna Ortega, & Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

Kate Hudson attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Kate Hudson

Patton Oswalt and Keegan-Michael Key attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Patton Oswalt & Keegan-Michael Key

Lisa Nishimura and Eddie Redmayne attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Producer Lisa Nishimura & Eddie Redmayne

James Marsden attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

James Marsden

Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, and Eloisa May Huggins attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, & Eloisa May Huggins

Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Guillermo del Toro & Rian Johnson

Rita Ora attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Rita Ora

Fortune Feimster attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Fortune Feimster

Lisa Lu attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Lisa Lu

Jamie McShane, Riki Lindhome, Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria, and Hunter Doohan attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jamie McShane, Riki Lindhome, Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria, & Hunter Doohan

Wednesday

Eddie Redmayne

Emma Myers

Jenna Ortega

Kate Hudson

Keegan-Michael Key

Niecy Nash

Patton Oswalt

