It’s time for a family reunion for Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) in the Monday, November 24, episode of the CBS drama when Clarke Peters guest stars as his father (as TV Insider exclusively reported in October).

In this upcoming Watson episode, titled “Giant Steps,” Watson’s father, Hamish, visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, Annabelle (Piper Curda), a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts. As her condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her. Check out the photos below for a look at the reunion and Watson evaluating Annabelle.

When we spoke with Chestnut and Rochelle Aytes ahead of the Season 2 premiere, both offered takes on the father-son relationship.

“Mary is on the outskirts watching and just watching the battle between these two go back and forth because they’re like, ‘We have a good relationship,’ when they really don’t, but they think they do,” Aytes said. “And Mary’s always the one who’s like the referee. So I have some really good, hard, fun, touching conversations with his dad.”

Chestnut acknowledged that John and Hamish’s relationship is a “strange” one. “Watson has never really believed that he can measure up in his father’s eyes to be what his father wanted him to be, which was a musician. His father is a musician, and Watson’s father actually was mentoring and nurturing other people instead of giving them the attention that John Watson always wanted. And so it’s one of those things to where, I always say that with kids, it feels like with children, regardless of how they’re raised, they always feel like they’ve missed out on something. They always have something to be upset about. If they’re raised without a lot of opportunities, they get mad at that. If they’re raised with too many opportunities, they get mad at that,” he explained. “And so with Watson, there are some good things that did come from having his father in his life, but he’s still holding the edge on the one main thing that he felt that he didn’t get the attention and he could never really live up to his father’s expectations. So, he is still trying to prove himself.”

Scroll down to see the photos from this episode

