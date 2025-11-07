‘Watson’: John Reunites With His Father in New Photos

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Clarke Peters as Hamish Watson and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7 'Giant Steps'
Colin Bentley/CBS

It’s time for a family reunion for Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) in the Monday, November 24, episode of the CBS drama when Clarke Peters guest stars as his father (as TV Insider exclusively reported in October).

In this upcoming Watson episode, titled “Giant Steps,” Watson’s father, Hamish, visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, Annabelle (Piper Curda), a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts. As her condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her. Check out the photos below for a look at the reunion and Watson evaluating Annabelle.

When we spoke with Chestnut and Rochelle Aytes ahead of the Season 2 premiere, both offered takes on the father-son relationship.

“Mary is on the outskirts watching and just watching the battle between these two go back and forth because they’re like, ‘We have a good relationship,’ when they really don’t, but they think they do,” Aytes said. “And Mary’s always the one who’s like the referee. So I have some really good, hard, fun, touching conversations with his dad.”

Is Sherlock Telling the Truth on 'Watson'? Boss Teases His Plans in Pittsburgh
Related

Is Sherlock Telling the Truth on 'Watson'? Boss Teases His Plans in Pittsburgh

Chestnut acknowledged that John and Hamish’s relationship is a “strange” one. “Watson has never really believed that he can measure up in his father’s eyes to be what his father wanted him to be, which was a musician. His father is a musician, and Watson’s father actually was mentoring and nurturing other people instead of giving them the attention that John Watson always wanted. And so it’s one of those things to where, I always say that with kids, it feels like with children, regardless of how they’re raised, they always feel like they’ve missed out on something. They always have something to be upset about. If they’re raised without a lot of opportunities, they get mad at that. If they’re raised with too many opportunities, they get mad at that,” he explained. “And so with Watson, there are some good things that did come from having his father in his life, but he’s still holding the edge on the one main thing that he felt that he didn’t get the attention and he could never really live up to his father’s expectations. So, he is still trying to prove himself.”

Scroll down to see the photos from this episode, then head to the comments section with what you’d like to see from the father-son relationship.

Watson, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson

Clarke Peters as Hamish Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

Clarke Peters as Hamish Watson

Clarke Peters as Hamish Watson and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

Father and son reunite

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Clarke Peters as Hamish Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

It sounds like Hamish wishes he could have seen his son on the stage

Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

What’s Shinwell (Ritchie Coster) going to think of Watson’s father?

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, Shane Dean as Earnest “Ernie” Hines, and Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

What can Ernie (Shane Dean) tell Watson and Shinwell about Annabelle?

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

Watson

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

How does Watson feel about having his dad around?

Piper Curda as Annabelle Lee, Clarke Peters as Hamish Watson, and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

Hamish looks on as Watson evaluates Annabelle (Piper Curda)

Clarke Peters as Hamish Watson and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 7
Colin Bentley/CBS

What does Hamish think of the work Watson is doing now?

Watson key art
Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Eve Harlow

Eve Harlow

Peter Mark Kendall

Peter Mark Kendall

Ritchie Coster

Ritchie Coster

Inga Schlingmann

Inga Schlingmann

Rochelle Aytes

Rochelle Aytes

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TV14

Drama

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Watson ›

Watson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nate Moore in 'Survivor 49' Episode 7
1
‘Survivor’s Nate Moore Reacts to Jeff Probst Saying He Could’ve Won
Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf, Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 5
2
Importance of Gibbs’ Rules in ‘NCIS’ & ‘Origins’ Crossover
Critical Role cast talks 'Mighty Nein' at NYCC 2025
3
Inside the Critical Role Fandom & ‘The Mighty Nein’ With Its Stars
Jimmy Kimmel
4
Why ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Was Unexpectedly Canceled Thursday Night
Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
5
Marshawn Kneeland Cause of Death Revealed