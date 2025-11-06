Is Sherlock Telling the Truth on ‘Watson’? Boss Teases His Plans in Pittsburgh

What To Know In the latest episode, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson briefly live together again, showcasing the “affection” between the pair.

Executive producer Craig Sweeny teases Sherlock’s “larger agenda” and why he’s in Pittsburgh.

The episode centers on a challenging medical case involving a coma patient with locked-in syndrome who may have witnessed a series of murders.

It’s just like old times, but rather than being at 221B Baker Street, Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the world’s greatest detective — back from the “dead” — Sherlock Holmes (recurring guest star Robert Carlyle) are (briefly) living together in Pittsburgh in the Monday, November 10, episode of this smart drama.

“Watson and Sherlock are, of course, very used to living together. Even though Sherlock has changed in some way that Watson hasn’t quite defined yet, they still enjoy each other’s company, and it’s very easy for them to settle into the rhythms of cohabiting,” says executive producer Craig Sweeny. “Watson and Sherlock have fun together, and we wanted this episode to show that looseness and affection before the larger arc unfolds.”

Sherlock first popped back up in his best friend’s life with an explanation for how he faked his death at Reichenbach Falls in the second episode: He hadn’t fallen like it looked like and only went into the water after Watson did to rescue the doctor trying to save him.

“Sherlock is being cagey, but he’s still Watson’s friend. He’s not lying to Watson,” according to Sweeny, but “he’s also not telling Watson everything.” Such as? What exactly he’s up to in Pittsburgh.

Sherlock isn’t happy with the state of the world; he even told Watson that he thinks it’s been stolen. This episode will “hint at his larger agenda and makes Watson worry that he is dealing with a very different version of his friend,” the EP says. “Sherlock seems put off by the state of the world, and is focused on some plan to set things even. He’s unwilling to share the details with Watson because Sherlock suspects that his friend won’t approve.”

At least they should be on the same page — intrigued — when it comes to this episode’s medical case: a coma patient Watson’s convinced is suffering from locked-in syndrome (unable to move but aware of his surroundings). “Our patient this week has been out of touch with the world for more than a decade, so when Watson begins communicating with him, he’s surprised to learn that the patient has witnessed what he believes to be a series of crimes at the hospital,” Sweeny previews. “Watson faces the challenge of helping his patient while also solving crimes witnessed by a patient who can’t move or speak and who also has a very fixed perspective on the world.”

And yes, he will be consulting his friend about this series of potential murders. “Sherlock’s theories about the potential killer help Watson figure out who she is and find her,” says the EP.

