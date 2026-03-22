What To Know DTF St. Louis star Linda Cardellini breaks down Episode 4’s PO Box twist and what it means for Carol.

Plus, she discusses possible motivations for Carol regarding Floyd’s death.

DTF St. Louis peeled back another layer in the mystery surrounding Floyd’s (David Harbour) death as detectives Plumb (Joy Sunday) and Homer (Richard Jenkins) dove deeper into the late news reporter’s connection with an unidentified key. Fair warning that there are spoilers for DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 4 ahead!

As the episode, “Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company,” unfolded, it was revealed that Clark (Jason Bateman) had helped Floyd sign up for life insurance amid financial concerns in his family, as well as worries his family wouldn’t be supported if his poor health overtook him. While Carol (Linda Cardellini) was aware that Clark was helping Floyd get in shape for his insurance physical and aiming to sign up for a policy, she noted that she’d rather be kept out of the loop on details.

Although Carol’s decision may raise red flags, her reasoning was that Floyd would plunge into a deeper depression and self-esteem issues if he were to learn she knew about his attempts to take care of the family with Clark’s help. By the end of the episode, it is revealed that the mystery key Floyd had on his person in death was actually tied to a P.O. Box where he was having his insurance paperwork sent to.

The problem? Carol wasn’t aware of where the mail was going, nor that she was listed as the beneficiary of a million-dollar policy, as Plumb and Homer uncover. At least, it doesn’t seem that Carol knows, but according to Cardellini, she shares, “I think somewhere inside of her she understands that that is happening. I think she doesn’t wanna hear it. I think she realizes there’s a liability there if she actually hears the words. And so that’s why she keeps telling [Clark] to say ‘for serious.'”

“I think that’s part of her justification,” Cardellini continues. “If she doesn’t actually hear it, she can tell the truth when asked in a court of law, perhaps, or whatever it is she would need to do.”

Would Floyd have named Carol his beneficiary if he’d known about her affair with Clark? That’s the question that will lead viewers into the next episode after the episode’s final moments saw Floyd sneak into Carol and Clark’s rendezvous spot, observing them from the closet.

Did Carol have bad intentions for her husband, and was the P.O. Box meant to stay a secret forever? Only time will tell as the rest of the season unfolds, but let us know your theories and thoughts on the latest twists and turns in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on DTF St. Louis as the season continues.

DTF St. Louis, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max