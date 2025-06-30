Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It doesn’t look like The Voice is going anywhere anytime soon! The show has already been confirmed to return for Season 28 later this year, and now there’s a big clue that seems to reveal it’ll also come back for Season 29 in 2026.

Tickets are currently available to attend Blind Auditions tapings for Season 29. The episodes are being filmed on July 21, July 22, and July 23, in California. This will follow the Season 28 Blind Audition tapings on July 7, July 8, July 10, and July 10, which also still have tickets available to be requested.

NBC has not confirmed Season 29 of the show yet and the coaches’ panel has not been revealed. Season 28 will feature a group of four returning coaches, with Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan all returning to their big red chairs.

The show’s 27th season wrapped in May with Adam David being declared the winner. This gave Bublé back-to-back wins in his first two seasons as a coach on the show, which Horan previously did in Seasons 23 and 24. We’ll have to wait and see if either of the guys pulls off another win in Season 28, though!

Bublé also had a second artist, Jadyn Cree, in the Season 27 finale, but she finished in fifth place. “She’s a pop star. A lot of people had negative things to say about her [performance] and I called her,” Bublé told TV Insider. “I said, ‘Jadyn, you pour so much light. There’s a lot of darkness out there. Don’t you allow them to ever take away your light.’”

He also didn’t shy away from admitting that he is “very competitive” and was itching for a second win. ““Not one person who has ever sat in that red chair doesn’t have a killer instinct,” he shared. “We all want to win. Sometimes, I think there’s a bigger personal stake than others.”