It’s been nine years since Christina Grimmie died following her concert in Orlando, Florida. Just over two years after Grimmie came in third place in Season 6 of The Voice, she was murdered in a senseless tragedy.

Even before her time on The Voice in 2014, Grimmie had gained recognition through her performances on YouTube. She opened for Selena Gomez on various occasions and had the singer’s support during her run on the singing competition (Gomez’s stepfather was Grimmie’s manager).

Grimmie was just 22 years old when she died, and on the nine-year anniversary of her death, we’re revisiting what happened on June 10, 2016.

What happened to Christina Grimmie?

Grimmie was conducting a meet and greet at the Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida, when she was shot and killed. Kevin James Loibl stood in line with the rest of Grimmie’s fans and pulled out a gun once he reached the front. He shot the singer three times, once in the head and twice in the chest.

Although Grimmie still had a pulse after the shooting, she was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died 35 minutes after being shot. Her cause of death was officially ruled as a homicide.

Loibl shot himself in the head and died at the scene. Police confirmed that Loibl purchased his two guns legally. His family said they were not aware of any connection between Loibl and Grimmie. However, the shooter’s friend said the 27 year old “watched everything having to do with her” and had become fixated on her in the months before the shooting, according to CNN.

Coworkers also reported that they were aware of Loibl’s infatuation with Grimmie, but did not know to what extent.

Did Adam Levine pay for Christina Grimmie’s funeral?

After Grimmie’s death, a GoFundMe was created to raise money for her funeral expenses. Adam Levine, who was Grimmie’s coach on The Voice, also stepped up and offered to pay for the service.

“I found out this morning, that Adam Levine personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight, and I was blown away,” Grimmie’s brother, Marcus, wrote on Facebook. “Now a friend just told me to look at the gofundme page and I see it is at 100k. Words cannot express…literally I have no words.”

