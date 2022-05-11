‘Virgin River’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date — Get a First Look (PHOTOS)

We’re getting closer to getting answers to all our burning questions for Virgin River Season 4 — namely, whose baby is Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) having? — with Netflix setting the premiere date for Wednesday, July 20.

The streaming service has also released the first images from the new season. They include a look at Mel and Jack (Martin Henderson), Annette O’Toole’s Hope back with Doc (Tim Matheson) — her Season 3 storyline was due to the star’s availability — and more. Scroll down to check them out.

In these 12 episodes, Netflix teases, “Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc.”

Meanwhile, we can’t forget that Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was arrested for shooting Jack in the Season 2 finale. “Brie [Zibby Allen], intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike [Marco Grazzini] and one step closer to Calvin’s [David Cubitt] violent criminal web,” the description continues. “Even as Preacher [Colin Lawrence] forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher [Chase Petriw] and Paige [Lexa Doig].”

Virgin River, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, July 20, Netflix