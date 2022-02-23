‘Upload’ Season 2 Trailer: What’s Keeping Nathan & Nora Apart? Plus, Digital Babies (VIDEO)

Welcome back to Lakeview, where the dead can continue on in luxury and leisure… and have a baby?!

The Upload Season 2 trailer offers a look at the “prototykes,” digital babies for those in this virtual afterlife. Among those getting one is Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), who uploaded for Nathan (Robbie Amell). But is that the only thing (and life and death, of course) keeping Nathan and Nora (Andy Allo) apart?

“Ingrid gave up everything and uploaded for me,” Nathan tells her. “I’m with someone, too,” Nora says. His reaction to that is awkward, to say the least (“Oh, it’s all good, brother”), but at least he knows it.

Watch the trailer below for a look at Ingrid in therapy, Nora listening in on Nathan’s thoughts, and more from Season 2 (all seven episodes drop March 11), then scroll down for new photos.

In Season 2, “Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group ‘The Ludds,'” Prime Video teases.

Upload also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy. It was created by Greg Daniels, who executive produces with Howard Klein.

Upload, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 11, Prime Video