7 ‘Hollywood Squares’ Iterations, From Its 1966 Debut to the New ‘Celebrity Squares’

Time to tune your television to the latest Tinseltown take on tic-tac-toe. Celebrity Squares, a new spin on the classic game show Hollywood Squares, hits VH1 on Tuesday, October 17, at 8/7c, with comedian DC Young Fly hosting.

“This show offers a fresh interpretation of the iconic Hollywood Squares format, with a focus on celebrating Black pop culture,” Tiffany Lea Williams, EVP of unscripted programming and development at BET, explained in a press release. “With DC Young Fly’s laugh-out-loud humor, it promises to deliver a fun and exhilarating viewing experience.”

And now, with the introduction of Celebrity Squares, the Hollywood Squares format has aired during every decade since the 1960s. Check out a timeline of the original Hollywood Squares and its successors in the photo gallery below.

