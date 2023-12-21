Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2023: Matthew Perry, Ron Cephas Jones, Suzanne Somers, Norman Lear & More

As we reflect on this year in TV, we’re reminded of the beloved stars we lost.

Two titans of TV, Norman Lear and Bob Barker, died this year after providing decades of entertainment for generations of viewers. There were some shocking deaths in 2023 as well, with perhaps none as surprising as the deaths of Friends star Matthew Perry and General Hospital star Billy Miller, the youngest people on this list.

Other dearly departed actors include This Is Us‘ Ron Cephas Jones, Shaft legend Richard Roundtree, Three’s Company‘s Suzanne Somers, daytime TV icon Jerry Springer, and more. Scroll through our In Memoriam gallery below to be reminded of their years on the small screen.