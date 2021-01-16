Family Room: Shows Both Adults & Kids Will Love

Emily Aslanian
Comments
The Everett Collection
TOY STORY 4, Buzz Lightyear (voice: Tim Allen), 2019. © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

If you’re looking for something on TV that the entire family can enjoy, you’re in luck.

If you’d like to laugh, there’s grown-ish, the black-ish spinoff on Freeform. If you’re looking for something more fantasical, a new series is coming to Netflix you won’t want to miss. If drama’s more your speed, the hit CW series All American is returning with new episodes on January 18.

Netflix Plans to Release a New Movie Every Week in 2021 (VIDEO)See Also

Netflix Plans to Release a New Movie Every Week in 2021 (VIDEO)

Get a breakdown of the slate, including which high school romance trilogies are ending, by genre.

Scroll down for TV picks adults and kids will love.

The Everett Collection

Animated: Pixar Popcorn

For everyone

A new collection of Disney shorts features favorite film characters like Toy Story‘s heroic Buzz Lightyear (in “To Fitness and Beyond”) and Finding Nemo‘s forgetful Dory (“Dory Finding”) in brand-new adventures. Perfect for those with short attention spans! (Series premiere, Friday, Jan. 22, Disney+)

Taye Diggs All American Season 3 Billy
Erik Voake/The CW

Drama: All American

For teens

In Season 3, football star Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), who left his South Crenshaw high school when he was recruited to play for the Beverly Hills team, returns to Crenshaw for his senior year. Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) joins him. (Season premiere, Monday, Jan. 18, 8/7c, The CW)

Food Network

Reality: Supermarket Stakeout

For everyone

Four chefs negotiate with shoppers exiting the grocery store to buy ingredients for their challenges in this wacky cooking competition, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli (above). For tonight’s $10,000 prize, they must prepare the perfect party platters, fulfilling breakfasts and rich desserts. (Tuesday, Jan. 26, 10/9c, Food Network)

Abigail Cowen Bloom Fate The Winx Club Saga Season 1.
Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX

Fantasy: Fate: The Winx Saga

For teens

This edgy live-action YA fantasy series about a group of powerful fairies attending a magical boarding school is loosely based on the 2000s Nickelodeon animated show Winx Club. Yes, really! (Series premiere, Friday, Jan. 22, Netflix)

Yara Shahidi Grown-ish Freeform
Freeform

Comedy: grown-ish

All American

grown-ish

Supermarket Stakeout