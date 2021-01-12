Netflix Plans to Release a New Movie Every Week in 2021 (VIDEO)

Netflix isn't just going to be must-stream for TV shows in 2021, but for movies as well.

The streaming service announced plans to "bring you a new movie every week" on January 12. That includes the endings of two high school romance trilogies (To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth), zombies (Army of the Dead), cowboys (The Harder They Fall and Concrete Cowboy), teen horror (Fear Street trilogy, There's Someone Inside Your House), and films based on books (The Woman in the Window and Munich).

The stars in these movies include Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, and Octavia Spencer. Plus, both Halle Berry (Bruised) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (tick, tick...BOOM) make their directorial debuts.

Check out the 2021 movie slate, by genre, below. Plus, watch a preview.

Action

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Horror

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Thriller

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Sci-Fi

Stowaway

Romance

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drama

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

Western

The Harder They Fall

Comedy

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

For the Whole Family

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Nightbooks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

The Loud House Movie

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

Musical

A Week Away

tick, tick...BOOM