Netflix Plans to Release a New Movie Every Week in 2021 (VIDEO)
Netflix isn't just going to be must-stream for TV shows in 2021, but for movies as well.
The streaming service announced plans to "bring you a new movie every week" on January 12. That includes the endings of two high school romance trilogies (To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth), zombies (Army of the Dead), cowboys (The Harder They Fall and Concrete Cowboy), teen horror (Fear Street trilogy, There's Someone Inside Your House), and films based on books (The Woman in the Window and Munich).
The stars in these movies include Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, and Octavia Spencer. Plus, both Halle Berry (Bruised) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (tick, tick...BOOM) make their directorial debuts.
Check out the 2021 movie slate, by genre, below. Plus, watch a preview.
Action
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Horror
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There's Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Thriller
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Sci-Fi
Stowaway
Romance
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Drama
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
Western
The Harder They Fall
Comedy
8 Rue de l'Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don't Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
For the Whole Family
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Nightbooks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
The Loud House Movie
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
Musical
A Week Away
tick, tick...BOOM