‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charge, Rep Denies Wrongdoing

Jonathan Majors, star of the film Creed III and the TV series Lovecraft Country, was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment in New York City on Saturday, March 25.

According to The Associated Press, police arrested Majors after responding to a 911 call about an alleged domestic dispute involving a 30-year-old woman in an apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a New York Police Department spokesperson said in a statement, per the AP. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

According to ABC News, Majors appeared briefly in court and was released on his own recognizance. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment, and third-degree attempted assault, and he’s due in court on May 8.

But Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, denied the allegations. “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent … We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said on Sunday, March 26, per ABC News.

Chaudhry added that the evidence includes “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

In an email to the AP on Saturday, a representative for Majors said the actor “has done nothing wrong.”

“We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the rep added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army is pulling two recruitment ads featuring Majors. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the statement from the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said, per CNN.

Majors’ acting career has taken off since 2017 when he appeared in the TV series When We Rise and the film Hostiles.

For example, he has starred on the big screen in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and The Harder They Fall. He starred in the 2020 HBO series Lovecraft Country on television, playing Atticus Freeman in the supernatural period drama. He also recurred as He Who Remains in the Disney+ series Loki, setting up his role as the villain Kang the Conquerer in this year’s Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.