‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘This Is Us’ & More Shows With Concrete Coronavirus Plans

Art sometimes imitates real life, and in the cases of some shows in the 2020-2021 season, it will do just that when it comes to the cause for production shutdowns across the board in March.

We already know of several shows with concrete plans to incorporate the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected people globally, into their new seasons — and not just medical dramas, like Grey’s Anatomy and The Resident. At least one procedural, a family-centered drama, and a comedy have plans in place already to address the virus’ effects on their characters.

Scroll down to find out what to expect and when these series plan to pick up in the pandemic.