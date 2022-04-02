12 Stars Returning to TV in 2022–23 Pilots

Some cast members of This Is Us might not get much time off after the NBC drama’s sixth and final season wraps: Three of them have already booked broadcast TV pilots for the 2022–23 season.

And they’re not the only ones. Blair Underwood is returning to an iconic role, Niecy Nash is portraying another small-screen Rookie, and—as we found out last week—Misha Collins is making a “Dent” in another genre TV project.

Here are more details on those casting coups, plus other big names you might see on the primetime lineup next fall.