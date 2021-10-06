ABC Gives Pilot Order to ‘L.A. Law’ Sequel Starring Blair Underwood

Beloved legal drama L.A. Law moves one step closer to its TV comeback as ABC has officially given the sequel series a pilot order.

Blair Underwood is set to reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in the pilot, which is written and executive produced by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed (Legends of Tomorrow). Anthony Hemingway (American Crime Story) will serve as director and exec producer, while Underwood will also executive produce.

The new show sees the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvent itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary-pushing, and incendiary cases. The once idealistic Underwood has become more conservative in his later years and clashes with millennial JJ Freeman over the best way for the firm to effect political and legal change.

L.A. Law originally aired on NBC from 1986 to 1994, running for eight seasons and 172 episodes. It was created by Terry Louise Fisher and the late Steven Bochco and featured many of Bochco’s trademarks, including an ensemble cast, several parallel storylines, social commentary, and zany humor. Bochco’s wife and son, Dayna and Jesse Bochco, will executive produce the new pilot via Steven Bochco Productions.

“The amount of respect and knowledge, in this case Marc Guggenheim could actually name the number of the episode… We’ve been very privileged, very lucky, and I just know Steven’s looking down on us going, ‘go kids, get it done.’,” Dayna Bochco said at a Television Critics Association virtual panel earlier this year (via Deadline).

The original series was a big hit with both viewers and critics, picking up 15 Emmy Awards throughout its run, four of which were for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. It was well known for its then relatively unknown guest stars, who would later go on to bigger success, including Don Cheadle, David Schwimmer, Lucy Liu, Steve Buscemi, and Bryan Cranston.

Underwood, who recently appeared in Netflix’s When They See Us and Dear White People, starred opposite main cast members Jimmy Smits, Jill Eikenberry, Corbin Bernsen, Michael Tucker, Harry Hamlin, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, and Susan Dey. As of right now, Underwood is the only original cast member confirmed to be returning for the new pilot.

