More often than not, our favorite romances on TV are of the slow burn nature. We wait years and years (and years, in some cases) to see the will they/won’t they back-and-forth and tension actually go somewhere. But as much as we enjoy it, sometimes it gets to be just a bit too much.

Take, for instance, the couples that take so long to get together that we barely get to see their relationship onscreen, whether because the show ended soon after (Friends, The West Wing) or one half left (Chicago Fire, NCIS). Or maybe a revival took a couple of a few steps back (The X-Files). What about when a will they/won’t they have stretched across over two decades and now two shows (Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime)?

Scroll down as we take a look at these and more of the slow-burn romances on TV that have frustrated us the most (though that doesn’t mean we don’t still love them).