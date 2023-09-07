‘True Blood’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse and Stephen Moyer as Bill Compton in 'True Blood'
Jaimie Trueblood/HBO
Throwback More Throwbacks

September 7, 2008, was a fang-tastic day for fans of vampire fiction: That’s when True Blood, a fantasy-horror drama based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries novels by Charlaine Harris, debuted on HBO.

Set in a world where the development of synthetic blood allows vampires to “come out of the coffin,” True Blood starred Anna Paquin as a telepathic waitress who falls for vampire Bill Compton (played by Stephen Moyer, now Paquin’s husband), who’s been sucking blood since the 19th century. Their relationship ratchets up tensions between mortals and immortals in the sultry town of Bon Temps, Louisiana.

The Emmy-nominated series “glamoured” both critics and viewers: In 2009, it became HBO’s most-watched series since The Sopranos. Now, 15 years later, we’re rounding up updates on a dozen of True Blood’s cast members.

True Blood, Streaming Now, Max

Anna Paquin
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anna Paquin (Sookie Stackhouse)

Paquin recently played coastal engineer Joanie Lockhart in the final season of Showtime’s The Affair, starred as publicist Robyn in the Prime Video dramedy Flack, and portrayed mother Mary Ann Broberg in the Peacock true crime series A Friend of the Family.

Stephen Moyer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephen Moyer (Bill Compton)

Moyer played publisher Christian Vance in the 2021 romantic drama film After We Fell and reprised the role in 2022’s After Every Happy and the upcoming After Everything. He also joined Paquin, his wife, in an episode of A Friend of the Family.

Sam Trammell
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sam Trammell (Sam Merlotte)

In recent years, Trammell starred as guidance counselor Leo Doyle in the Australian crime thriller series Reckoning, played professor Eric Clarke in Netflix’s supernatural series The Order, and appeared as family man Mark in the Max drama Generation.

Ryan Kwanten
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ryan Kwanten (Jason Stackhouse)

Kwanten recently starred as enslaver Thomas Weylin in the FX series Kindred. Earlier, he starred as absentee father Peter in the Facebook Watch drama Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones and milkman George Bell in the Prime Video horror series Them.

Chris Bauer
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Chris Bauer (Andy Bellefleur)

Bauer portrayed real-life Watergate figure James McCord in the Starz historical drama Gaslit and currently stars as former wrestler Wild Bill Hancock on the same network’s drama Heels. Coming up, he’ll play infamous U.S. senator Joseph McCarthy in the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers.

Nelsan Ellis
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Nelsan Ellis (Lafayette Reynolds)

Ellis moved on from True Blood with a role as informant Shinwell Johnson in the CBS procedural Elementary. He died of heart failure in 2017 at age 39. In a statement at the time, True Blood EP Alan Ball said, “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

Carrie Preston
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Carrie Preston (Arlene Fowler)

Coming up, you’ll see Preston headline her own CBS procedural, Elsbeth, reprising the role of Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky attorney from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The actor also appears in Alexander Payne’s latest film, The Holdovers, in theaters this fall.

Rutina Wesley
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rutina Wesley (Tara Thornton)

Last year, Wesley wrapped up a six-year run playing journalist and activist Nova Bordelon on the OWN drama Queen Sugar, a role that earned her six NAACP Image Award nominations. And earlier this year, she guest starred as commune resident Maria Miller on the HBO hit The Last of Us.

Alexander Skarsgård
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Alexander Skarsgård (Eric Northman)

So far in 2023, Skarsgård starred in the film Infinity Pool and continued his role as businessman Lukas Matsson on the HBO drama Succession. Coming up, he’ll make his feature directorial debut with The Pack, a psychological film in which he’ll costar with Florence Pugh.

Deborah Ann Woll
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Deborah Ann Woll (Jessica Hamby)

After True Blood, Woll starred as Karen Page in the Netflix superhero series Daredevil, The Punisher, and The Defenders. She has also dug into the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, serving as dungeon master for the web series Relics and Rarities and Children of Éarte.

Kristin Bauer
David Livingston/Getty Images

Kristin Bauer (Pam De Beaufort)

Bauer costarred with Kwanten in Sacred Lies, playing foster mother Shannon in the series. She also starred in the 2021 film Paradise Cove, playing villainous squatter Bree, and she lent her voice to the horror podcast series Bridgewater that same year.

Jim Parrack
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jim Parrack (Hoyt Fortenberry)

Since 2020, Parrack has starred as firefighter Judson “Judd” Ryder on the Fox procedural 9-1-1: Lone Star. He also had a small part as stock race driver Kenny Linder in the 2021 blockbuster film F9.

True Blood

Alexander Skarsgård

Anna Paquin

Carrie Preston

Chris Bauer

Deborah Ann Woll

Jim Parrack

Kristin Bauer

Nelsan Ellis

Rutina Wesley

Ryan Kwanten

Sam Trammell

Stephen Moyer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie, Savannah, and Todd Chrisley
1
‘Corrupt’ Prison Guards Are Making Life Hell for Todd & Julie Chrisley Says Daughter Savannah
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Defend Vanna White, Slam Ryan Seacrest
Danny Masterson
3
Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Rape Conviction
Putri Ariani on AGT
4
‘AGT’: Putri Ariani Wows Judges With Stunning U2 Cover
Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
5
‘Daryl Dixon’ Breathes New Life Into ‘Dead’ Franchise