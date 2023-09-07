September 7, 2008, was a fang-tastic day for fans of vampire fiction: That’s when True Blood, a fantasy-horror drama based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries novels by Charlaine Harris, debuted on HBO.

Set in a world where the development of synthetic blood allows vampires to “come out of the coffin,” True Blood starred Anna Paquin as a telepathic waitress who falls for vampire Bill Compton (played by Stephen Moyer, now Paquin’s husband), who’s been sucking blood since the 19th century. Their relationship ratchets up tensions between mortals and immortals in the sultry town of Bon Temps, Louisiana.

The Emmy-nominated series “glamoured” both critics and viewers: In 2009, it became HBO’s most-watched series since The Sopranos. Now, 15 years later, we’re rounding up updates on a dozen of True Blood’s cast members.

